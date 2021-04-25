My Wellington: Historian Dr Jock Phillips pleased to be in city for Anzac Weekend

Wellington historian Dr Jock Phillips has written extensively about war memorials and Anzac Day. He reckons Wellington is a great place to mark Anzac Weekend.

What does it mean to be a Wellingtonian?

To be a politics buff, a culture buff and to constantly moan about the wind and the weather – until you suddenly get one of those glorious still autumn days and you start raving about how beautiful Wellington is.

I live here because ...

At the age of 10 I looked out of the porthole of the inter-island ferry, saw the dramatic hills and harbour and little dotted houses and fell in love. Wellington seemed so exotic after the flatness of Christchurch. I vowed to move here as soon as I left school and I have been here ever since – also kept here, I have to admit as a historian, by the historical treasures in Archives New Zealand and the Alexander Turnbull Library.

Where’s your favourite place to take in some art?

A trip out to the Dowse in Lower Hutt always repays the journey.

What is the best festival in town? You can’t go past the buzz of the international film festival in the Embassy, the loveliest cinema in the country.

What is your ideal night out in Wellington?

Several months ago we wandered down Cuba St, had snapper pie at Lorettas and then sat in the front seats of the circle at the Opera House to hear Tami Neilson. Hard to beat.

The perfect Saturday morning in the city ...

Is a poached egg on spinach at home; a walk to the Newtown market to pick up fresh vegies and Shelley Bay bread; and then a coffee to relax at Baobab Cafe.

My guilty pleasure

Is to indulge my terrible sweet tooth. It might be an almond croissant at the Bourdeaux Bakery, an orange scone at Havana Coffee Works or even a blueberry muffin from Jenny who regularly makes me a great coffee underneath the pyramid at Massey on Wallace St.

What part of the city are you most at home in?

Obviously where I live in Pukeahu/Mt Cook from which it is an easy walk to Cuba St in one direction and Newtown in the other.

Not many people know this about Wellington ...

Before the coming of television there were no fewer than 27 movie theatres showing films in Wellington and suburbs, not to mention musicals and hypnotists at the Opera House.

What is Wellington’s best feature?

A small walkable place with an international city feel.

What is your greatest hope for this city?

That we get through this post-earthquake crisis and before long can safely enjoy those wonderful taonga, the St James Theatre, the old Town Hall and the public library.