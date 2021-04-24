Firefighters called to 'e-scooter on fire' at Wellington's Miramar shops

Firefighters have been called to Wellington’s Miramar shops after smoke was seen coming out of an electric scooter in the area. (File photo)

Firefighters have been called to Wellington’s Miramar shops after smoke was seen coming out of an electric scooter in the area.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman Alison Munn said at just after 2.30pm on Saturday that one fire truck was at the scene.

“The firefighters are in the process of putting the fire out.”

It was not clear whether the incident involved a shared e-scooter, which could be hired or one that was privately owned.

A worker at a shop on Park Ave said she could see and smell smoke coming out of an e-scooter that was on the back of a white ute, but she didn't know more about what had happened because she coulnd't get any closer.