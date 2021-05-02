Cyclist injured in crash in Wellington

A woman was injured in a crash on Raroa Rd in Northland, Wellington on Sunday afternoon

A woman was injured in a car versus cyclist crash in Wellington on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened on Raroa Rd near the Karori tunnel around 4.40pm.

The cyclist was taken to Wellington Regional Hospital in status 2 and 3 condition meaning she had sustained moderate to serious injuries.

Police said ambulance and fire were called to the scene.

A witness said they saw the victim lying on the road at the intersection with Chaytor St covered with a blanket.