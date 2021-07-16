Baby orca moved to temporary pool as bad weather makes ocean pen too dangerous

Volunteers and experts looking after the rescued baby orca Toa have set up a 32,000 litre pool as a back-up plan in case the weather worsens.

Baby orca Toa has been moved to a temporary pool as the weather packs in, after surges in the water made his ocean holding pen too dangerous.

The pool was brought in last night, as rapidly deteriorating weather was flagged as an issue for both the orca and the volunteers.

Toa (meaning brave) was stranded at a beach north of Wellington on Sunday, and has been receiving round the clock care from experts and volunteers, held in a temporary pen between two jetties next to the Plimmerton Boating Club, while the search for his missing pod is ongoing.

The 32,000-litre pool was brought in on Thursday afternoon. Dr Ingrid Visser, founder of the Orca Research Trust, said the pool was bought, transported and filled in the space of three hours.

“It was the biggest one we could find in Wellington,” she said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Toa became stranded on Sunday, and since then has been looked after by a team of experts and volunteers.

The decision to move the orca was made around 5pm on Thursday, and by 8pm he was in the pool, which was filled with seawater, which is circulated constantly.

“We were finding that the surge was getting really bad,” Visser said.

Toa was picked up with a sling and put on a mattress on the back of a flatbed trailer, where he was towed, at walking speed, to the pool, 150m away.

“We got him in there and the weather went to custard about 15 minutes later.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff The pool for Toa.

DOC advises the public to stay away to avoid stressing the orca.

Weather conditions meant Toa’s pod would have to be closer to hear his calls.

Visser said in good conditions, orca could hear calls over a 12-kilometre distance, but in current conditions it was closer to 1km.

Toa was doing well on Friday morning, Visser said, and eager for food. He had been playing in the flow of water being circulated through the pool, squeaking and sticking his tongue out waiting for a feed.

If anyone spots an orca pod, they are asked to take note of the location and direction of travel, to film or take pictures, and to call 0800 DOC HOT. If possible, people are asked to stay with the pod, while keeping a safe distance.