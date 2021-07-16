Stranded orca's new pool 'biggest one we could find in Wellington'

Volunteers and experts looking after the rescued baby orca Toa have set up a 32,000 litre pool as a back-up plan in case the weather worsens.

The stranded orca being looked after at a beach north of Wellington is being kept in the biggest pool the volunteers looking after him could find.

Dr Ingrid Visser, founder of the Orca Research Trust, said by Thursday evening the surge in the ocean pen holding the orca was becoming too great.

So Toa (meaning brave) was picked up with a sling and stretcher, and put on a mattress on the back of a flatbed trailer, where he was towed, at walking speed, to the pool, about 150 metres away.

The 32,000-litre pool was “the biggest one we could find in Wellington”, she said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Toa, the stranded baby orca, has been moved to a swimming pool in the carpark of the Plimmerton Boating Club as bad weather causes swells in his temporary pen.

He was doing well on Friday morning, Visser said, playing in the flow of water being circulated through the pool, squeaking and sticking his tongue out waiting for a feed.

But Department of Conservation marine species manager Ian Angus said this wasn't an ideal situation for anyone.

Toa’s stress levels were up, and Angus said experts were guessing they had about a week before the orca had some kind of health decline, and some difficult questions would need to be asked.

“If we ever thought that the orca calf’s health started to deteriorate, we'd have to start thinking about some of the more unpleasant scenarios,” Angus said.

“But you know – we're not there yet.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff The site has been closed to the public to reduce the stress on the orca.

He said that generally DOC’s policy with wildlife is hands-off. “But obviously, we've now got an orca that's in a compromised position. And we have been successful in the past with refloating whales.”

But Toa was young and had been injured in the stranding. “This one is as tough as it gets.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Toa was moved about 150 metres from the jetty, seen here in the distance to the right of the boating club, to the swimming pool at around 8pm last night.

The animal was moved to the temporary pool on Thursday night after swells were predicted to reach as high as four metres in coming days.

The Plimmerton Boating Club and carpark have been closed to the public, with DOC ramping up security and turning visitors away at the gate to avoid stressing the calf further.

"

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Volunteers have rugged up in addition to thick wetsuits for their shifts in the water with Toa.

There had been no orca sightings reported on Friday morning. “We're not actively out in the water in the air. But we are asking people to report sightings,” Angus said.

If anyone spots an orca pod, they are asked to take note of the location and direction the pod is moving in, to film or take pictures, and to call 0800 DOC HOT. If possible, people are asked to stay with the pod while keeping a safe distance.