Wellington's wild weather leads to roofs lifting off properties, fallen tree on Lambton Quay

MetService Severe Weather Warnings show there will be heavy rain and some strong wind for many areas.

Wellington's wild winds battered the city on Friday night with emergency services being called to at least three properties where roofs have been damaged.

MetService had issued a strong wind warning and heavy rain watch for Wellington – strong wind gusts were expected to potentially damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures.

At 6.33pm, police and fire services were called to a building on Taranaki St.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the scene after reports of a roof or materials on the roof lifting from the building.

READ MORE:

* Mandatory evacuations as West Coast's Buller River rises due to heavy rain

* Caution urged as strong winds, rain expected in Marlborough

* Caution on top of the south roads as wild weather comes in



JOHN BISSET/Stuff Fire services have been called to properties across Wellington on Friday night.

Three fire trucks were called to the scene and police officers were helping with traffic until 8.30pm.

At 9.18pm, Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Chris Dalton confirmed firefighters had also been called to Newtown and Kelburn following reports of roofs lifting off homes but would not comment further.

Earlier on Friday, a tree had fallen on Lambton Quay, causing traffic issues.

Police and firefighters were called to the fallen tree at 2.15pm.

TONY KNIGHT/Supplied On Friday afternoon, a tree had fallen on Lambton Quay.

The tree was cut and was removed off the busy Wellington street by 3.25pm.

On social media, Wellington Region Emergency Management Office warned people in the Kāpiti Coast to take care on the roads, especially near Centennial Highway.

Heavy swells were forecast between Paekākāriki and Raumati on Saturday and northwesterly winds were expected to rise between 40 and 45 knots in the morning before easing by the afternoon.

“Northwest swells are expected to rise to 4 metres during Saturday morning, then ease Saturday evening to 3 metres," it said.

“High tide is at 3pm on Saturday, and a low pressure system will be moving over which could generate a storm surge in excess of half a metre.”