Wellington region's maternity units open but some procedures being rescheduled during Thursday's midwives strike

Midwives from the Midwifery Employee Representation and Advisory Services (MERAS) Union strike in Hamilton in 2019 for a better pay offer from district health boards. MERAS is again leading strikes around the country this week. (file photo)

Elective caesareans and induced labour procedures are being rescheduled in the Wellington region as hospital midwives take strike action this Thursday, but most units will remain open.

Hospital midwives started their rolling strikes over pay and staffing conditions on Monday. The strikes continue in a rolling style each day until Thursday, getting progressively closer to the Beehive.

Capital & Coast, Hutt Valley and Wairarapa health board midwives will strike on Thursday from 11am to 7pm. Midwives will meet at Wellington’s Midland Park at 12.30pm and march along Lambton Quay to Parliament.

The Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast district health boards released a joint statement about the midwives strike, but would not be commenting further.

“Midwives are a highly valued part of our workforce, and Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast DHBs respect their right to strike and detailed contingency planning is in place to ensure women and babies can continue to receive the safe and quality care and support they require,” the statement said.

“As part of our planning, some non-urgent planned appointments and procedures have been rescheduled and affected patients have been contacted accordingly.”

The midwifery multi-employer collective agreement expired on January 31, but negotiations have failed so far, the Midwifery Employee Representation and Advisory Services (MERAS) Union has said.

Health boards are also working on contingency planning for a strike by nurses on August 19.

MERAS has said its midwives will strike again on August 19 for a full 12 hours, but only if an agreement is not reached with district health boards this week.

About 95 per cent of midwives will be required to provide life-preserving services throughout strike action, the Union has said.

AFFECTED SERVICES: AUGUST 12

Capital & Coast District Health Board

Wellington hospital’s birthing suite will remain open – but there will be no elective inductions of labour or caesarean sections on Thursday, August 12.

Paraparaumu and Kenepuru maternity units will remain open.

Ward 4 North maternity and the Acute Assessment Unit (WHAS) will remain open.

Women’s clinics – Maternal Fetal Medicine (MFM) appointments will continue to run, as will the Wellington based anti-D prophylactic clinic. There are no other maternity clinics scheduled on Thursday.

Hutt Valley District Health Board

Hutt Hospital’s delivery suite will remain open – but there will be no elective inductions of labour or caesarean sections on Thursday, August 12.

The Maternity Assessment Unit (MAU) will close and all assessments will be done in the delivery suite.

The ante-natal clinic (ANC) will be closed for non-urgent patients and has limited capacity for urgent diabetic women only.

The Hutt Community Midwife Team (CMT) will continue to run with very limited capacity, urgent postnatal visits only and triaging of phone calls.

The maternity ward will remain open

The early pregnancy clinic (EPC) will remain open.

Wairarapa District Health Board

Services will be reduced on Thursday with contingency plans in place, and affected patients have been contacted directly.

Labouring mothers can expect the same services they would have received at any time as midwives are providing life-preserving services and registered nurses are helping with other services in the maternity area.

Outpatients clinics have been rescheduled around the times of the strike.

For non-urgent incidents, patients should contact their medical centre, ask for advice at a pharmacy, or free phone Healthline on 0800 611 116