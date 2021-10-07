The cost-effective multimillion-dollar answer to Wellington City Council's housing conundrum

Debbie Port's benefit increased by $20 on July 1. Wellington City Council will increased her rent by $20 on September 6. "If I had a choice, I would be gone," she says.

It would cost the Government $13.2 million a year to extend a lifeline to the country’s second biggest landlord, Wellington City Council.

That lifeline is the income-related rental subsidy (IRRS), which sets the rents of social housing tenants at 25 per cent of their income, with the Government topping up the rest.

The subsidy is available to social housing tenants with Kāinga Ora, and new social housing tenants with community housing providers (CHPs).

But legislation that governs the subsidy has till now excluded tenants with local councils, in effect creating a two-tier system within social housing.

Wellington City Council’s 3500 tenants, for instance, cannot access the subsidy, even though 85 per cent of them would be eligible based on their incomes, and would therefore pay less rent. Instead, their rents are set at 70 per cent of market rates – sometimes 60 per cent of a tenant’s income, or higher – while the council discounts the rest.

Councillors will discuss options to rescue the council’s beleaguered housing arm – forecast to become insolvent by June 2023 – at a meeting on Thursday.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Council housing tenant Debbie Port says unaffordable rents tied to market rates will result in homelessness.

Council housing tenant Debbie Port​ said tenants faced homelessness, as rents became increasingly unaffordable.

“You cannot put a cost on this. It’s going to cost the Government more to house somebody like myself if I become homeless, than to just give me the income-related rental subsidy and prevent that from happening.

“There’s no difference between a Kāinga Ora tenant, and a council housing tenant – yet only they [Kāinga Ora tenants] get the income-related rental subsidy. I consider that to be really unfair.”

Port lives in a one-bedroom Berhampore apartment, and pays $199.50 a week in rent. That is equal to almost 60 per cent of her income – $336.65 a week from a supported living payment. If she could access the IRRS, her rent would instead be $84.

In August, Housing Minister Megan Woods​ said extending the rental subsidy to Wellington City Council would cost $100m over four years, based on an estimate from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. That preliminary figure had now been revised to $50m over four years, in line with the council’s own estimate, Woods said.

Extending the rental subsidy to council housing tenants would detract from the Government’s own aims, as it would mean housing fewer people in its public housing programme, she said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Housing Minister Megan Woods says access to the IRRS would mean “fewer people housed” in the Government’s public housing programme.

Green MP Ricardo Menéndez March,​ whose own written question prompted the release of the preliminary $100m figure, said the situation was not a this-or-that proposition, as Woods suggested.

“That creates a false dichotomy where we say that we either provide affordable tenancies for people in council housing, or increase the supply of public housing. It comes from a mentality of austerity.”

Instead, access to the IRRS would enable councils across the country to “build more public housing” or upgrade existing stock, as they would no longer be discounting the rent themselves.

The quality and volume of social housing would grow over time with access to the subsidy, Menéndez March said.

Supplied Green MP Ricardo Menéndez March says access to the IRRS for councils could mean more public housing rather than less.

Mayor Andy Foster​ previously said access to the IRRS would mean the council operated at a yearly $5m surplus, rather than a yearly $6m deficit. The council faces a $403 million shortfall for upgrades over the next 10 years, as well as being buried beneath annual operating deficits set to reach almost $50m by 2031.

Community organiser Marlon Drake,​ who works on wage and housing issues, and has been meeting with council housing tenants, said the subsidy was a solution to both problems.

“The subsidy is a viable solution to deal with the council’s financial issues, and also the intense social issues that are being faced by tenants in council housing right now.

“There is no good reason why the Government couldn’t urgently allocate $13.2m to extend the subsidy. It really is a drop in the bucket when you consider the huge change and impact it would have for people in council housing.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Wellington City councillor Tamatha Paul says access to the subsidy will give marginalised peoples “the dignity they deserve”.

Wellington City councillor Tamatha Paul​ said access to the subsidy would “grant thousands of people the dignity they deserve”. Without the subsidy, those low-income tenants risked being marginalised further, she said.

“If you’re new to this country, or have a name that’s not English, or have any kind of disability – the housing system is terrifying. It’s a system that doesn’t care if you’re homeless.”

Foster said the council’s housing portfolio was “financially unsustainable” and gaining access to the rental subsidy was one of two possible solutions. The other solution was establishing a community housing provider to manage the portfolio and access the subsidy, as Christchurch City Council did, and Thursday’s meeting was geared towards exploring that option.

Both options were “like two cars moving in parallel” and the best option would become clear in coming months, Foster said.

Woods did not rule out extending the subsidy to Wellington City Council housing tenants, but did not want to “pre-determine the outcome” of ongoing conversations with the council.

In a letter to Foster, Woods wrote that extending the subsidy to councils would require a legislative change which would take 12 to 18 months.