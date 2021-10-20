Mayoral taskforce to tackle Wellington council's social housing crisis

Access to the income-related rental subsidy (IRRS) would mean council housing tenants pay no more than 25 per cent of their income on rent - an amount that would be hundreds of dollars cheaper for some. But council housing tenants currently can't access the subsidy.

Wellington City Council housing tenants will take part in a mayoral taskforce that aims to solve the problem of unaffordable rents in council housing.

Council housing tenants cannot access an income-related rental subsidy (IRRS) that would set their rents at 25 per cent of income, with the Government topping up the rest. Instead, they pay 70 per cent of market rates, while the council discounts the rest.

Those settings have resulted in many tenants paying more than 35 per cent of their income towards rent. A solo mother, in one instance, paid 86 per cent of her income on rent.

Media coverage showing the hardship faced by council housing tenants, and a community meeting held by tenants had “profoundly influenced” the mayor to establish the taskforce.

“Hearing directly from tenants about their real, everyday hardship has made very clear that we must find solutions ... so that they have enough income left over after paying rent,” Mayor Andy Foster​ said.

“We have 3500 tenants, many of whom are among the most marginalised in our community. This is about being kind and caring.”

Mayor Andy Foster says the establishment of a mayoral taskforce which would look at council housing is about "being kind and caring".

At least “three or four tenants” would be involved in the process, Foster said. He will chair the taskforce himself, and be joined by tenants, city councillors, as well as social housing and public health experts.

A group of council housing tenants recently launched a campaign called IRRS 4 ALL, lobbying the Government for access to the IRRS. Spokesperson Debbie Port​, who is a council housing tenant, welcomed the establishment of a taskforce.

“We’re stuck in the middle between the Government and the council, but we’re the ones who are living in this housing stock, so we should have a say,” Port said.

“It’s fantastic, honestly. I think tenants should always be at the forefront of decisions made around their housing, and that requires tenants to be at the table.”

Port previously said tenants faced homelessness, as rents became increasingly unaffordable.

Council housing tenant and IRRS 4 ALL spokesperson Debbie Port has welcomed the establishment of a mayoral taskforce to look at council housing, and involve council housing tenants.

The taskforce's aim is to find a way out of the financial hole faced by City Housing – the council’s housing arm. The council is facing a $403 million shortfall for upgrades to its housing portfolio over the next 10 years, as well as annual operating deficits that are set to reach almost $50m by 2031.

Solutions to that fiscal bind would need to be “financially sustainable” for tenants and the council, it said, and the taskforce would look at ways to partner with the Government to provide affordable housing.

Access to the IRRS would drastically reverse the council’s housing fortunes, turning a $6m deficit into a $5m surplus. The Government hasn’t ruled extending the subsidy to tenants in council housing, with Housing Minister Megan Woods previously saying any decision would need to be “carefully weighed” as it would take funding away from the Government’s own public housing programme.

Debbie Port's benefit increased by $20 on July 1. Wellington City Council will increased her rent by $20 on September 6. "If I had a choice, I would be gone," she says.

The IRRS is available to tenants with Kāinga Ora, and new tenants with community housing providers (CHPs). As a backdoor way to access the subsidy, the council is considering establishing a CHP – most likely an independent community trust – to which it would lease its housing stock, as Christchurch City Council did.

Council housing tenants had previously opposed the CHP option that “wouldn’t change anything” for them, as they still wouldn’t be eligible for the subsidy. The taskforce would “consider together the shape of any future CHP”, with tenants able to weigh into the decision.

Councillor Tamatha Paul​ called the taskforce “a massive win”, particularly as tenants would be involved in the decision-making process.

“No-one understands this issue better than the tenants themselves – because they are the ones living this issue every day. They’ve given us the political momentum to do something.”

There had never been “a forum or a recognised mechanism” such as the taskforce, involving tenants in decisions which effect their lives, Paul said. Previously conversations about council housing had been “unstable, uncertain and unfair” but involving tenants would make for “a constructive, positive process”.

Councillor Diane Calvert said a taskforce that included tenants was much-needed. “This is an equity issue, not a supply one,” she said. “The IRRS purely means social equity – and that needs to be at the forefront of whatever the taskforce produces.”

The taskforce will commence in November and will report directly to the council, with a final report due by June next year.