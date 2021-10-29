Police headed to arbitration after final pay offer short of the mark

Police have been on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Police pay negotiations are heading to arbitration.

The final offer from police to staff was tens of millions of dollars short of what was wanted by the Police Association.

It was so far short, the association isn’t recommending the offer to members.

After initially offering almost no pay rise, the Government put up more funds for negotiations and constabulary staff were offered a 2 per cent pay rise, on average.

An email to members said the offer was worth an average of $1700 per constabulary staff member for the first year, and $1800 for the second.

The association wanted a 3 per cent pay rise across the board, worth an average of $2600 per constabulary staff member in the first year, and $2700 in the second.

It also wanted allowances to increase by 3 per cent, and incentive payments for working weekends.

It also wanted “working for the Queen” to be removed. The policy means the first two hours of overtime worked cannot be claimed back as time off in lieu.

The gap in the pay offer and what was sought by the association is understood to be more than $25 million.

Police Association president Chris Cahill said the gap was too great.

“There are significant gaps, without a doubt, between what police have been authorised to offer us, and what we believe would be something we could take to our members as a settlement,” Cahill said. “[The offer] is an improvement, but it’s a bit of a false 2 per cent as well.”

The 2 per cent offer wasn’t across all staff, so lower level constables could expect a larger pay rise than some higher level senior sergeants, for example.

An arbitrator has been appointed, Ken Anderson, and the two sides will now determine their final offers.

Anderson will eventually choose one of the offers, in their entirety.

Changing economic conditions

Inflation has now hit 4.9 per cent, and some are predicting it to rise even higher.

Cahill said the association’s request of a 3 per cent pay rise was more than fair. “It’s not like we’re being greedy. It’d be fair to say, from where we started negotiating the economic situation has changed dramatically, and inflation is the big issue there.”

The final request by the association at final arbitration may end up higher than the 3 per cent figure, given economic concerns.

Cahill said the pay negotiation issue had been “frustrating” for members.

“They're saying, well hang on, we’re working where it’s more dangerous than ever, and the evidence supports that around firearms and assaults on police. Covid, the work we’ve had to do on Covid and are continuing to do at checkpoints and MIQ, all these sorts of things, to not get what anyone considers to be a fair pay offer is a real kick in the guts.”

Frustration with the police minister

Police staff are openly frustrated with police minister Poto Williams. There is a strong belief across the organisation that she has failed to represent police staff.

Frustration has been compounded as officers watched as nurses were given a healthy pay rise this year, with an instant bump of $5800 and more to come.

“Without a doubt the Minister of Health has elected to get involved in the nurses pay round negotiations,” Cahill said. “Our minister has chosen not to, doesn’t believe it’s appropriate, and that has an effect.

“There isn’t anyone on the Government side arguing the cause for a police pay rise, which is disappointing.”

There is clear frustration from the association with the actions of Williams.

On the morning the Government announced a public sector pay freeze, Cahill met with Williams to discuss police matters, ahead of pay negotiations starting.

Williams did not mention that a pay freeze was about to be announced, leaving the association, and the police hierarchy, to learn of the news when it was announced to the media.

“It’s disappointing, but I don’t know how government works and whether the minister was briefed on that in advance,” Cahill said.

“But certainly it wasn’t discussed which was disappointing, and certainly added to the surprise when we headed into the negotiations and the police had received the email literally at the same time as the media.

“That also shows to me a discourtesy to both parties, that the government told police at the same time it told the media.

“It doesn’t give police the ability to negotiate in good faith if the government isn’t acting in good faith towards them.”

Cahill said he still respected Williams and had a speaking relationship with the minister, but he would like more respect in the direction of police.

Minister shows ‘lack of respect’

National Party police spokesperson Simeon Brown says Poto Williams has disrespected frontline officers by not taking a more hands-on approach, and not disclosing the pay freeze before it happened.

He said Williams should insist the two parties get back to the negotiating table, rather than taking it to arbitration.

“Poto Williams has been missing in action in her portfolio in a number of areas,” Brown said.

“She needs to give police respect they deserve. They can’t strike so it’s difficult for them to have their voice heard.”

He was unaware of the pay offer details, but said the best outcome was for the Government and police to get together and come to an agreement with the association.

Stuff contacted the minister’s office, but got no response.