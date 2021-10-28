Former All Black Bernie Fraser's missing items located

Bernie Fraser’s rugby and family items have been taken from a storage locker.

A plea from former All Blacks and Wellington winger Bernie Fraser and his daughter Brooke Fraser for the return of memorabilia held in a storage has been answered: the items have been located.

It turned out that Bernie Fraser, who has lived in Perth for many years and by his own admission “struggles with technology,” had not paid the storage fees.

Speaking on the phone from western Australia on Thursday, the 68 year-old said he was “p...ed of” with himself after ignoring an email reminding him to pay the storage locker. The paperwork listed Fraser’s New Zealand mobile number and contact details for his lawyer Greg King, who died in 2012.

He had not updated his contact details.

Bernie Fraser played 23 times for New Zealand between 1979 and 1984, while also racking up 124 appearances for Wellington. He is well known for his friendship with fellow All Black winger Stu Wilson, with the two bringing out a book, Ebony and Ivory, in 1984.

“Major items have been located,” Brooke Fraser wrote on Facebook on Thursday afternoon. “Thank you to everyone who shared the post and expressed sympathy and concern. We are so thankful to the kind and good person who bought the goods from the seller and immediately contacted us,” she wrote.

Police confirmed they had been investigating the unsanctioned sale of family items and memorabilia owned by Bernie Fraser. The items, including memorabilia collected by Fraser during his long rugby career, had been in the torage locker.

The materials were of sentimental value to his family and he was keen to get it back.

STUFF Should we honour former All Black Bernie Fraser? (Video first published in October 2018)

In her first Facebook post, Brooke Fraser, said the family was essentially being held to ransom.

“We only became aware of the sale of this unit when an anonymous person, concealing their identity, contacted us with a photograph of some of the personal items they had come into possession of (childhood photos, family letters, etc.),” she wrote.

Patrick Fraser/Stuff Brooke Fraser is asking people to keep an eye out for Bernie Fraser’s rugby memorabilia.

“It took our family some time to piece together what had happened and – needless to say – our dad is distraught.

“When we expressed to the anonymous emailer that we wished to purchase everything back, over the course of days this person continued to significantly raise their price before abruptly announcing they had sold it all to another party.”