Covid-19: Wellington MIQ hotel had just one occupant for a week

The Grand Mercure Hotel in Wellington, which is acting as a managed isolation facility.

Just one guest stayed at the Grand Mercure managed isolation hotel in Wellington last week, where dozens of staff were working.

It’s understood the person arrived on a private plane following a family issue in New Zealand.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Managed Isolation and Quarantine confirmed the 102-room hotel had just one guest between October 21 and October 28.

It meant 88 isolation rooms went empty over that period, as well as 13 quarantine rooms.

Up to 50 staff were still working at the facility during that time, looking after the single guest.

“Other guests have not been staying at this facility to maintain the cohorting system between incoming and arriving guests,” the statement said.

“The last cohort of 65 returnees left on October 21. The next cohort of 105 returnees [was] due to arrive at the facility [on] October 28.”

The cohorting system meant people who arrived at the same time, usually on the same plane, were isolated together in one of the managed isolation facilities around the country.

Supplied Plane loads of returnees are kept together in MIQ facilities to reduce potential transmission of Covid-19.

According to the MIQ website, the cohorting cycle can take 18 to 20 days, and after that the hotels sit empty for up to two days as they are deep cleaned.

Up to 15 per cent of rooms were expected to sit empty because of the cohorting system.

It wasn’t clear if the one guest was classed as being their own cohort.

Asked about the staffing while one guest was staying at the hotel, the MIQ spokesperson said: “During quieter periods, the on-site health team work remotely to support their nursing colleagues in Auckland”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The National Party’s Covid-19 response spokesperson, Chris Bishop.

National Party Covid-19 response spokesperson Chris Bishop said the situation was “extraordinary”.

“It’s a massive slap in the face for the thousands of New Zealanders offshore who are desperate to come home but can’t secure a place in the MIQ lottery,” Bishop said.

"I think people will look at it and say this guy had a hotel all to himself, with all the staff that goes with that. To have a 100-room hotel all to himself, it would be funny if it wasn’t so serious a matter for Kiwis offshore trying to come back to their country of birth.”

Tens of thousands of overseas New Zealanders have been clamouring for MIQ spots. Many had gone through the MIQ virtual lobby several times and missed out on isolation rooms.

It’s understood about 2000 more spaces will be released next week.

Bishop said the guest themselves bore no blame for the situation.

”No one is blaming the individual. He’s just turned up in New Zealand, and he’s been placed there by the system. The problem is the system.

"It’s just ridiculous to have a hotel for one person, and you’ve really got to wonder how it happened.”

Bishop said he supported the cohorting system, but having large numbers of empty rooms wasn’t good enough.

”Cohorting is a good idea because it minimises the risk in MIQ from in MIQ transmission of Covid, but it’s absolutely ridiculous to have a hotel set aside for one person. That is not how the system should work.”

The Grand Mercure in Wellington had only just returned to full capacity.

From May to October only half the rooms were being used while maintenance work was carried out on the ventilation system.

Special air filtration systems have now been installed in many rooms in the hotel, specifically the quarantine rooms, including High-Efficiency Particulate Absorbing, or HEPA, filters in shared areas.