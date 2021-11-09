Customer service staff being abused on nearly daily basis as Covid frustrations rise

Laurinda Thomas is a Wellington library manager who has seen a rise in abusive customers.

Aggressive customers used to be a rare occurrence at Wellington libraries. Now, as Covid-related tensions erupt, library staff are being screamed at and abused on almost a daily basis and there are security guards at all branches.

“Just recently was one of my guards was called a Nazi for enforcing the rules. We've also had just had a lot of swearing, calling people incompetent and people questioning our professionalism,” said Wellington City Council library and community spaces manager Laurinda Thomas​.

These are just some examples of the way people, increasingly frazzled over the Covid pandemic and the restrictions and rules it has brought, are taking out their frustrations on people working in customer-facing roles.

The confrontation has become so severe under Covid-19 restrictions that the Welington City Council recently released a video featuring everyone from parking wardens to gardeners describing the abuse hurled at them, including when they’re off duty.

Covid-19 had increased people’s stress and requests to wear masks were often the last straw for many, Thomas said.

“There’s definitely a heightened level of anxiety. I’ve probably dealt with more complaints myself in the last month than in the entire time I’ve been in the role for the last three and a half years.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Police Commissioner Andrew Coster announced a new unit focused on retail crime and abuse at Parliament on Monday.

On Monday the police announced they would establish ​a new unit to crack down on aggression, violence and anti-social behaviour towards retail and service workers.

The National Retail Investigation Support Unit will target repeat retail offending, focus on staff safety, as well as crimes such as theft and shoplifting.

Police Commissioner Andrew Costermade the announcement at the Retail NZ Summit on Violence and Anti-social behaviour in Parliament’s Grand Hall on Monday.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford​ said aggression and violence towards workers had doubled in the past year.

“Retail workers have the right to come to work and go home every day without feeling unsafe. However, retail teams are often threatened and abused in-store, online or over the phone, and are increasingly being subjected to physical or even sexual assault in-store,” Harford said. “This is completely unacceptable.”

Ana Warnock​, who manages The Sewing Depot in Petone, said she had been forced to close to the public after repeated outbursts from abusive customers and rising thefts.

“I’ve had stock thrown at me, I’ve had people scream at me, saying I’m an incompetent, lazy liar,” she said.

Ana Warnock/Stuff Ana Warnock from The Sewing Depot said her staff were being abused by customers.

The store is now more focused on online sales and only takes in-store customers by appointment.

“I noticed the younger my staff were, the worse they were getting treated,” she said.

Several of her staff had left the business and the retail industry altogether in recent months.

“They shouldn't be having this level of distress over something so minor. We're all struggling, but at the end of the day is just a sewing and craft supply. If you're creative enough to make something from these supplies, you're creative enough to find an alternative,” she said.

Annabel Turley, chair of Christchurch's Central City Business Association (CCBA) and owner of a number of pharmacies, said she has been “shoved across the pharmacy” by a shoplifter who she asked to leave.

“I have noticed, since Covid happened, there's been a lot more abuse to staff and also a lot more theft.”

“It's physical and verbal. At the moment people often think that people who work in retail don't have feelings.”

She said she was sceptical about whether the new police unit would have enough officers to be effective.

Tom Hunt/Stuff Alexandra Pharmacy owner and pharmacist Angela Liu.

Alexandra Pharmacy owner and pharmacist Angela Liu​ said most people in the Willis St shop were well-behaved but "there is an increase in the number of people being impolite and aggressive".

This included some people not wanting to scan in to the shop or getting upset about wearing a mask, she said.

Tom Hunt/Stuff Rogue and Vagabond owner Gwilym Waldren.

At the nearby Rogue and Vagabond, bar owner Gwilym Waldren​ said the increased angst was stressful for staff and customers.

The root of the problem was that different premises policed the Covid rules for hospitality venues differently. This led to patrons getting confused, and sometimes angry, when they could do something in one pub but not his one.

He this week got a one-star review from a punter claiming "friendly Rogue is being killed by Covid".

"There is no aggression or physical violence here," he said.

Tom Hunt/Stuff Comrades Army Surplus owner Isabelle Asbridge says she has noticed more unusual behaviour out on the street, but not in the story

"It is just a general feeling of discontentment from customers and staff having to deal with the way it is at the moment."

Tom Hunt/Stuff JJ Murphy and Co duty manager George Hass says his customers have been well-behaved but not all retailers have had that experience.

Comrades Army Surplus owner on Cuba St, Isabelle Asbridge, hadn't noticed an increase in tension from customers but said there had been a lot more people out on the street acting "doolally".

At the bar, JJ Murphy and Co, duty manager George Hass said there hadn't been any issues and customers had been friendly and well-behaved.