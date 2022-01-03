NZ Post worker killed on the job remembered as a ‘beautiful soul’

The four-wheeled electric vehicle used by NZ Post delivery staff.

A New Zealand Post staff member who died while working in Tawa on December 30 was Sam Kelman, of Wellington.

Family members posted a tribute on social media confirming Kelman, 31, was the victim of the incident, which happened on Lyndhurst Rd when his electric buggy rolled down a bank.

Kelman was described as “a beautiful soul” on the public post, which attracted more than 100 comments of condolence.

NZ Post chief executive David Walsh said in a statement late last week that the company was “devastated to lose a team member in a tragic accident in Tawa”.

“At this difficult time, our thoughts are with family, colleagues and the wider NZ Post team.”

The incident was referred to WorkSafe.