What should be the next steps for police at Parliament occupation? Experts weigh in

At the end of two weeks of protest, the Police finally made a move on the anti-mandate occupation around Parliament. On Monday they covered all the entry and exit points with concrete blocks, meaning the hundreds of cars inside could only go one way – and that was out.

So what should the Police do next? We asked some legal, political and misinformation experts.

Khylee Quince, Dean of AUT School of Law, embraces the general de-escalation approach of the police – but there is a limit.

Khylee Quince, Dean of AUT School of Law

We should be embracing the general de-escalation approach of the police. History tells us use of force always results in increased violence in response, creating a feedback loop of mutual violence. Three separate federal commissions in the USA confirm this, as does our own local experience of police violence at protests over the years. In Aotearoa our annual tactical use of force data illustrates racist and discriminatory outcomes of policing that we should be ashamed of. The fact that police are seeking to minimise use of force signals a culture shift that I support, irrespective of my political and philosophical views of the protesters. Human and civil rights are vested in human beings.

There is, however, a limit to de-escalation tactics, which cannot compromise law enforcement priorities - so that arrests should be made for threats of violence and assaults of members of the public.

Of course, it doesn't escape me that the current tactics are being applied to a crowd that seems to be predominantly Pākehā, whereas tangata whenua participants at past protests have received less grace and favour from law enforcement. However, if this situation provides us with an Overton window to embed real change in policing, that has to be a good shift.

Disinformation researcher Byron Clark says there is no easy answer.

Byron Clark, disinformation researcher

Any violent clash between police and protesters would be used by some groups involved for propaganda purposes, to reinforce the idea that the government has become tyrannical. That said, allowing these groups to occupy the area around parliament indefinitely isn’t a good option either, there is no easy answer.

Targeted arrests of potentially dangerous individuals could be a good option. Police arrested white supremacist Phil Arps on his way to Wellington after he had said he was on his way to a “public execution” and there are others who have made violent statements on social media platforms such as Telegram.

There is a lot of infighting between the different groups involved in the protest, particularly around issues such as to how protesters should relate to police and to the government. Significant police activity could exacerbate these divisions.

Even without police taking a harder approach, it may be that those schisms lead to the end of the encampment if more moderate groups and individuals decide to leave.

Nicola Willis, National List MP based in Wellington

Nicola Willis, National List MP based in Wellington

I’m gutted by the impact the protest is having on Wellingtonians– threats and abuse, people too scared to leave home, kids practising school lockdowns, businesses unable to trade. It’s not OK.

I join other MPs in respecting the operational independence of the police - I’m grateful to every brave officer working to keep our city safe and I won’t tell them how to do their job, nor get in their way by unhelpfully adding loud music and sprinklers to the mix.

Ultimately the Government is responsible for providing a de-escalation strategy for the protest. National rejects the idea that law-makers should join protesters on the forecourt of Parliament for a chat while roads are illegally occupied and excrement is thrown. We’d be missing a beat though to just focus on the police response while ignoring the wider concerns fuelling the protest. The Government has done a poor job of responding to fair questions about when Covid mandates and restrictions will end.

These are not the concerns of just a small group but of fair-minded and law-abiding Kiwis across the country. Ministers’ reluctance to engage in this wider debate, along with reflexive dismissal of any criticism, has amplified division and fuelled growing distrust. In the past two years Kiwis have accepted unprecedented incursions into our civil liberties as part of a public health response– that cannot hold forever.

Time now to chart a path out.

University of Otago Faculty of Law professor Andrew Geddis says waiting it out might see the occupation end "not with a bang but with a whimper."

Andrew Geddis, University of Otago Faculty of Law professor

Perhaps the best comparison for Wellington’s current “what have you got?” protest is the Occupy Auckland movement of 2011. Less of a classic march-and-rally and a more long-term communal happening professing a “change everything” goal.

Of course, the comparison isn’t exact. The Occupy protesters didn’t abuse passing workers for wearing ties or carrying briefcases.

Nor did they park cars across roadways and generally make life intolerable for others wanting to live, do business or study in the neighbourhood. Much less call for executing politicians and the media.

What the protests do have in common, however, is a decentralized structure and diffuse aims that the governing authorities cannot possibly accommodate. That makes trying to negotiate some compromise outcome nearly impossible.

The ultimate fate of the Occupy protests might then be telling.

Effectively, the authorities sat and waited for the initial euphoria of the occupation to die down and the reality of living in a tent in the centre of a city to fully kick in. Then, when numbers declined, the mere threat of the police enforcing a court order for protesters to leave was enough to bring it to an end not with a bang but a whimper.