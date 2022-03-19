Rare set of South African coins from 1939, one of only 30 ever made, sold in New Zealand for $32,700

An extremely rare 1939 eight-coin proof set from South Africa, one of only 30 sets produced,, has been sold for $32,700 to a buyer from the UK.

An extremely rare 1939 eight-coin proof set sold for $32,700 at auction on Friday.

The South African coins were sold by New Zealand vendors to a buyer from the United Kingdom at an international coin, banknote and medal auction held simultaneously at Wellington’s West Plaza Hotel and online.

Mowbray Collectables director of coins David Galt said there were only 30 sets produced, and the sixpence and shilling coins were only found in these sets.

It had been described in a major South African coin catalogue as “seldom offered for sale”.

READ MORE:

* Rare auction piece at Wellington auction house has link to Timaru

* Covid-19 NZ: Vaccinations are hitting a wall and the Government needed a plan for this yesterday

* Stamp and coin auction house Mowbrays sees new hobbyists 'coming out of the woodwork' after lockdown



“They produced a few of these proof sets, which were struck with highly polished dies and blanks to a high specification,” Galt said.

Proof sets were made to check consistentcy between the coins before they were produced in large numbers.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff Mowbray Collectables director of coins David Galt, pictured here in 2016 holding a medal handed out by Captain James Cook on his journey to New Zealand. (File photo)

Neither Galt nor the vendors had any idea how the coins had ended up in New Zealand; the set was part of a collection dating back to the 1960s. Most likely, a migrant or traveller from South Africa brought them over by ship many years ago.

The auction attracted record registration numbers this year – up by 50 per cent. “Covid is certainly propelling that,” Galt said.

There were 760 items on offer, and auctioneer John Mowbray said yesterday’s sales reached $500,000 and stamp sales were expected to be between $800,000 and $900,000 as the auction continued.