Mode shift: Bike-riding courses help all cyclists to be confident and pedal ready

The Pedal Ready team of cycling instructors deliver courses on bike and scooter skills to children and adults across the Wellington region.

Training wheels are out, scoot and glide is in.

Tessa Coppard, the co-ordinator of Wellington bike skills course Pedal Ready, teaches adults and children to ride in exactly the same way: – pushing off and gliding without pedalling.

“It’s amazing how many adults there are that need to learn how to ride,” Coppard said. “They either have never been on a bike or got put on a bike as a kid, were pushed off by their father, and fell off.

“They’re often quite emotionally scarred. We have to get through all that and deal with that. But teaching adults to get their confidence is really, really fantastic. It’s my favourite thing.”

The scoot and glide method – which works similarly to putting toddlers on runner bikes – teaches first-time cyclists to get used to balancing on two wheels by pushing off the ground and gliding along without pedalling.

READ MORE:

* Bikes in Schools 'best thing ever'

* Long-time charity bike rider to be joined by 15-year-old son

* Pedal over the paddle: Attempting to cross the Cook Strait by bike



KEVIN STENT/Stuff Tessa Coppard from Pedal Ready leads a group of children from Holy Cross School along Miramar Avenue.

Pedal Ready is a bike skills programme jointly funded by Greater Wellington Regional Council and Waka Kotahi, with 25 instructors across the region – their lessons stretch as far as Masterton and Otaki. Coppard wants to emphasise their courses are for everyone, not just school kids.

Although they teach thousands of kids across the Wellington region to ride each year, they also run courses for adults and specialist courses for workplaces. Recently they’ve been seeing older people, who haven’t been on a bike for decades, now wanting lessons after buying an e-bike,

There had been a massive increase in demand for cycling classes over the past few years – from the days in the early 2000s when Coppard’s son was one of the few student biking to Wellington College, to high schools today having full bike sheds.

KEVIN STENT Holy Cross School student Mikey Tolova’a, 11, learns to signal during a Pedal Ready class in Miramar.

Coppard wants bike skills to receive the same treatment as swimming and water safety in schools. “We live in a country surrounded by water, so it's really important that children learn how to be safe around water. It's the same with roads.

“Teaching a kid to be safe on a bike is teaching them how to be safe on the road. They might not grow up to be cyclists, but they could become drivers who understand what cyclists are doing and why cyclists might sometimes be taking the lane.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Matt Shipman, programme lead at Pedal Ready, teaches school children from Holy Cross School how to ride a bike safely.

That’s one of the key lessons from Pedal Ready’s courses: avoiding traffic by riding over to the left is not always the safest choice. “The natural instinct for kids, or for anyone who is nervous, is to ride pretty much in the gutter. We want them to ride where they can be seen.”

Coppard said the other big message they taught was to communicate with other road users. For kids especially, who can’t drive cars, that could be empowering.

“They understand that they are a valid road user and that they can communicate with other road users.”