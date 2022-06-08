Why the High Court paused the construction of the Newtown cycleway

The “significant and immediate” impacts on businesses were a key reason for the court to pause the Wellington City Council’s construction of the Newtown cycleway and bus lane. (File photo)

The “significant and immediate” impacts on businesses were a key reason for the court to pause the Wellington City Council’s construction of the Newtown cycleway and bus lane.

Justice Simon France paused the construction of the cycleway until September and gave the reasons for his decision on Wednesday afternoon. The interim arguments were made in the High Court last Thursday.

Six Newtown businesses – four of them in the car industry – challenged the lawfulness of the cycleway's construction. The companies bringing the case were “identifying a genuine challenge to the lawfulness of a model that the council plainly intends to use on a significant scale”, the justice wrote in the judgment.

The council planned to implement its 166km Paneke Pōneke bike network plan using the same transitional model and there should be an early confirmation of whether that model was legally valid, the judgment said. That would save the council money if the transitional approach was found to be unlawful.

The council was determining the impact of the decision on the roll-out of the bike network plan, spokesperson Victoria Barton-Chapple said after the judgment was released.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Justice Simon France described the council’s use of temporary traffic laws to build the Newtown cycleway as “expansive”. (File photo)

The council’s barrister, Nick Whittington, argued the transitional model, where the cycleway was built using temporary materials and consulted on once it was up and running, was a temporary decision made on an “experimental” basis under traffic laws.

The judgment described the council’s use of temporary traffic laws to build the cycleway as “expansive” and said “there is plainly enough material for a tenable challenge” to the process.

Barrister Gareth Richards, representing the businesses, argued last week that the cycleway was not temporary or experimental as required by the law. He told the court that the removal of car parks for the cycleway was a permanent change which would “fundamentally reshape” 2km of central Wellington roads.

Richards also argued that it was not clear who made the legal decision to construct the cycleway, and the council needed to consult businesses about the removal of parking.

The judge decided the consultation argument from the businesses was “the least compelling” at the interim stage, but the others were both “tenable challenges”.

Ultimately, the justice found the impact of the cycleway on the businesses “will be significant and immediate” while the three-month delay to the cycleway is “reasonably negligible”, meaning the construction should wait until the full hearing in September.

“These observations are not intended to minimise the importance to many of getting these projects going, but given Paneke Pōneke was only adopted in March, and given that by any standards matters are moving very quickly since then, a relatively short pause can be seen in context,” the judgment said.