Record numbers expected for Wellington Marathon after 3-year break

Kilbirnie runner Des Young has participated in every Wellington Marathon event since it begun in 1986.

Des Young may have flat feet, but it hasn’t stopped him from lining up on the start line for every Wellington Marathon since the event began in 1986.

The 64-year-old Kilbirnie runner is looking forward to Sunday’s restart, three years since it last ran in 2019.

“It’s great to have our own local event, and it means a lot to me to be able to support it every year in the beautiful city of Wellington,” Young said.

Fortunately he has been relatively injury-free over the years and even his physiotherapists were surprised by his resilience, particularly given he’s “got very flat feet”.

“They were amazed that I could run the way I did without sustaining injuries.”

He was in his mid-20s when he first laced up a pair of running shoes to prepare for the marathon.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Young running along Cobham Dr which will be part of the marathon course on Sunday.

Up until that point in his life he was a self-professed “couch potato” who liked nothing better than watching the footy on TV.

“My older sister got me into running. I resisted for three months or so until I relented, and I haven’t really looked back since.”

His favourite distance of the range of events on offer at the marathon was the half-marathon, but this year he’ll be doing the 10 kilometres.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Young will be doing the 10km event on Sunday. Pictured is the start of the 10km race in 2016.

Getting the classic Wellington event back up and running has been an endurance test for organisers who are buoyed by expected record entries this weekend.

After four failed attempts to run the marathon and associated events during the pandemic, the skies looked to be clearing for 2022.

Organiser Michael Jacques said it had been a long and expensive three years.

He estimated they’ve spent $150,000 trying to put the event together on planned and postponement dates during the pandemic and he was tremendously thankful to sponsors for sticking with them.

“We’ll still be weathering the storm of this Covid thing until after next year’s event, because we have to honour entries of those who want to transfer to next year.”

Jacques expected around 5500 runners and walkers to take part this weekend, which would be a record turnout.

“The forecast is looking reasonably settled for Sunday, so hopefully it holds,” he said.

The Gazley Volkswagon Wellington Marathon starts on Sunday morning and takes participants along the classic waterfront trail around the bays and back.

Entries close on Wednesday, but late entries could be made at the Gazley car dealership on Kent Terrace on Saturday.