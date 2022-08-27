Council reform: Is it time for Porirua and Wellington to amalgamate?

Once the Auckland supercity was up and running in 2010, everyone thought the capital was next in line.

With Three Waters, Local Government and Resource Management Act reform, councils around the country will lose a big chunk of their responsibilities. That has many experts asking if it’s time for the Wellington region to again consider council amalgamation. In the latest instalment of our series, Erin Gourley and Tom Hunt look at the case for combining the Porirua and Wellington city councils.

Once the Auckland supercity was up and running in 2010, it was Wellington’s turn. The capital – where the decision was made to create the supercity for Auckland – was seen as the next in line for a radical change.

The ball started rolling with a 2012 review on reorganising local government, which noted the Wellington region “seems to have lost its way in recent years”.

“A decade ago, the Wellington region was recognised as being at the forefront of governance, vision and place … Today, there is a feeling that the region is living on these past glories,” wrote the Wellington Region Local Government Review Panel including Sir Geoffrey Palmer, Sue Driver, Sir Wira Gardiner, and Bryan Jackson.

READ MORE:

* Reimagining Wellington: The uncomfortable lessons from Auckland

* Mayor looks to restart conversation about Wellington council amalgamation

* Auckland political reforms: Is there an appetite for more changes?



It’s exactly the problem that many residents and representatives identify today: there’s something stagnant about the capital, something holding us back from being a city of the future.

The panel recommended a broad, supercity type reform for Wellington and Wairarapa. But discussions dragged on and ultimately failed to gain public support.

In the fall-out, Wellington landed on a proposal to amalgamate with Porirua, which was seen as a smaller and more manageable amalgamation.

That plan was tabled in 2016 and put in the “too hard basket”.

Kent Blechynden Sir Geoffrey Palmer announcing the results of the review in 2012, which recommended a new Greater Council led by a Lord Mayor. (File photo)

Ten years after the review was presented, Wellington’s local government arrangements are the same.

New Zealand’s local government arrangements are now on the cusp of dramatic change: resource management reform, three waters reform, and a wholesale review of local government are all in the works.

Maybe a supercity of all the councils in the region is a bridge too far, but it’s time to re-evaluate whether the local government border between Wellington and Porirua still makes sense.

Chris Skelton Other members of the Review Panel appointed to recommend a possible new structure for local government in Wellington region. Pictured panel members (left to right): Sue Driver, Bryan Jackson, and Sir Wira Gardiner. (File photo)

Why Porirua-Wellington?

Porirua mayor Anita Baker points out that streams and forests stretch between Wellington and Porirua, connecting the cities in a natural sense. There’s no well-defined dividing line that separates the two cities.

The two cities are also connected in a more people-centric way, with the flow of workers who live in Porirua but commute to Wellington for work each day. Baker says Porirua noticed the change when people started working from home during Covid – Porirua cafes and restaurants got a boost.

“But we all know that we need Wellington city to thrive,” she says.

She wouldn’t want to lose the local voice of Porirua, which has far higher proportions of Māori and Pasifika people than Wellington. “That’s where locals have to have feedback on the process,” she says.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says Porirua needs Wellington to thrive – and to bring down rates. (File photo)

As Baker points out, the border between Porirua and Wellington is more flexible than our current local government arrangements would have you believe.

One part of the dividing line is the train line at Kenepuru.

Near the station is a grassy park with a playground – Wall Park – maintained by the Wellington City Council. A few hundred metres down the road, on the other side of the tracks, is the much larger Linden Park. It’s maintained by the Porirua City Council.

The border line seems arbitrary in 2022. Former Porirua mayor Nick Leggett points out the current local government arrangements would have you believe that Tawa has more in common with Miramar than Porirua. “Ridiculous,” he says.

KEVIN STENT The Main Street of Tawa, Wellington. (File photo)

Bell St and Handyside St are unassuming streets in Tawa, though their residents are just metres away from the train station and the stream.

Donovan Williams lives on Handyside St – so near the border that separates the two cities that, while his property fits within Wellington’s northernmost city limits, Porirua tacks on a quarter of his rates.

Drive seven minutes north, through an industrial area to Aparangi Cres, Porirua and Indar Deo, 61, is driving taxis up to 65 hours each week to make ends meet. In the last three or four years his rates, mostly to the Porirua City Council, have gone from about $75 a week to $140.

Back down in Tawa, not far from Williams’ Porirua-Wellington house, lives Deo’s uncle. The two live in near-identical houses with similar outlooks. The only real difference is that his uncle’s house is under a different local authority and his rates bill is 25% lower.

Malcolm Sparrow Porirua stream, which runs through Tawa. (File photo)

Further down the same dividing line, Tawa sprawls to the West, meeting Spicer Botanical Park, where walking tracks pass over the border between the two cities. But through the forest is the less-scenic Spicer Landfill. It’s controlled by the Porirua City Council, and Porirua’s waste goes there. But it’s residents in Tawa who struggle every summer when the smell wafts into their properties.

On the campaign trail, Ben McNulty has been out door-knocking in Tawa near the landfill. He is the Labour candidate for the Takapū-Northern ward of Wellington city council. He’s found that close to the Spicer landfill, amalgamation is on the minds of residents.

Each summer the Spicer landfill gives off waves of nasty smells. One resident told McNulty her child asks “why does dinner smell so disgusting?” in the summer, when the smell penetrates the kitchen of her home. Birds swarm the hill where Tawa residents live, just 200 metres away from the landfill.

NA Ben McNulty is the Labour candidate for the Takapū/Northern ward of the Wellington City Council – he supports amalgamation even if it would mean voting himself out of a job.

The landfill is Porirua City Council’s responsibility but the residents most affected by the smell live in Wellington city, across the arbitrary dividing line. “The Porirua City Council are not beholden to Wellington ratepayers,” McNulty says.

What the residents most want is for someone to solve the problem with the Spicer landfill, but that requires a co-ordinated approach from Wellington City Council and Porirua City Council. “The issues are made more complicated because you have to get all of them aligned,” McNulty says.

He supports amalgamation – not as a Labour Party candidate but as a resident of Tawa.

“Even if I was voting myself out of a job I’d see it as a success.”

Kris Dando/Stuff The Spicer Landfill is owned by Porirua but the smell affects residents of Tawa – within Wellington’s purview. (File photo)

Is the time right for change?

Times are changing for local government in New Zealand. Three waters reform looks set to rip out a core function and billions of dollars of assets from councils. Resource management reform is likely to move key decisions further up the chain and away from local officials. And the government is conducting a Review into the Future for Local Government, looking at how councils can adapt to the future.

For some, this means the time is ripe to re-evaluate the place of local government in our lives. For others, it means we need to hold off until we know what powers councils actually have.

Leggett points out that the issues raised by the panel haven’t gone away. “Far from being further from the issues raised by the review, we are closer to them.

“It’s time to have another debate, not around a supercity, but a smaller more piecemeal amalgamation.”

Roger Blakeley, a Greater Wellington Regional Councillor, has dealt with the early stages of amalgamation before. He was the first Chief Planning Officer of the Auckland Supercity and is generally pro-amalgamation, but says the timing is wrong for Wellington.

Supplied Regional councillor Roger Blakeley thinks that right now, there is too much change in local government to add amalgamation to the mix. (File photo)

“People are feeling the weight of a huge amount of change at the moment with all the reforms… they’re groaning under the burden of change,” he says.

The reforms will be significant and existential for local government. Blakeley says those changes need to be bedded in for local councils before their role can be properly evaluated.

“Adding amalgamation to the mix would be a step too far. I think it’s sensible to wait and see.”

His colleague on the regional council, chairperson Daran Ponter, sees it differently. “I think (amalgamation) is up for grabs in the new triennium,” he says.

Some kind of restructuring looks to be inevitable, Ponter says, once the significance of the reforms sinks in. Representatives around the region think smaller amalgamations or sharing of services will be recommended in the current review of the future of local government.

“The community weren’t taken along the way last time with the super city. That felt like reform for the sake of reform. Now it feels like the whole world is changing,” he says.

How would reform work?

The solution might be sharing services before merging councils – which could include setting up an Auckland Transport-like body for Wellington. Ponter thinks that idea has merit and is likely to be recommended by the local government review.

Karen Thomas, the CEO of Taituarā – the body of local government professionals – says amalgamation works best as a gradual process of sharing rather than a “big bang” creation of a supercity.

“It should be a long and prosperous romance, not just married at first sight. You need to take your time to figure out what works.”

Rosa Woods/Stuff Greater Wellington Regional Council chairperson Daran Ponter says an Auckland Transport model could be a good way to share services. (File photo)

The best starting point is combining the provision of services where it makes sense, she says. Dog registration could be provided at a regional level; dog control teams could not.

Thomas points out that a Wellington City Council-designed resource consent tool, which cut down on administration, is now used by at least 20 other councils around New Zealand. Councils also share consenting teams behind the scenes, when they are trying to clear a backlog.

Sharing services does have to make practical sense, she says. “The thing you don’t want is someone in Auckland giving you advice on a local issue in Southland.”

People get upset about amalgamation because they’re focused on political representation being watered down, Thomas says. But she thinks the real benefits are in merging administrative functions – which can be done without changing the number of representatives and without the outcry generated when people lose their local voice in decisions.

Ross Giblin Simon Arcus, the CEO of Wellington Chamber of Commerce. (File photo)

Wellington’s Chamber of Commerce also supports gradual amalgamation. Their recently released Wellington Report, setting out a policy agenda businesses want to see addressed by the Wellington City Council, includes a gradual process of amalgamation starting with services.

“Businesses were clear that the time is fast approaching for the amalgamation conversation to restart in our region, especially for the metros of Wellington City, Porirua, Hutt City and Upper Hutt,” the report says.

They are particularly keen on one transport entity – like Auckland Transport – for the Wellington region, but the businesses’ end goal is a united Wellington Council for the region.

The case for reform

Part of the reason the proposed supercity failed was controversy over who would pay. Forecasts showed Porirua rates would drop by around 16%, while Wellington rates would rise by 2% or 3%.

Advocates for reform are mostly on the Porirua side of the border. That was the case in 2012 as well, when Porirua was the only council willing to meet with the panel on reform.

Chris Skelton Nick Leggett (left) was the only leader willing to meet with the Panel on reform back in May 2012.

“I see it as the only way for us to have rates drop,” says Baker. Porirua charges higher rates than Wellington, mainly because of the small population size and the limited resources.

Another benefit is unity, she says. “We should have one plan and one set of rules for everyone. We’re a small region and most of us are facing the same issues.”

But residents have to be on board before you make a big plan for amalgamation, she says. The previous attempt at a supercity was top-down and massive – it scared people, she says.

Baker says discussions about amalgamation “depend on which mayors get in”. She is a Paul Eagle supporter.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says discussions on amalgamation will depend on which mayors are elected. (File photo)

Eagle isn’t sure. Amalgamation wouldn’t be the top of his priority list as mayor and he says people haven’t been asking for it “on the streets”. But it could be something to work towards in order to make things more efficient, he says.

“It’s in terms of pool memberships, library cards, that’s where Wellingtonians could benefit.”

If elected, he says he would take his time to consider whether there are lessons from the Auckland supercity. He’d want the process to be more unified than the last proposal, but he’s staying open-minded about the best approach.

Mayoral contender Tory Whanau isn’t sure either. She can see “strong benefits” but would be focused on doing more sharing and strategic alignment within the current settings, she says.

Leggett, a vocal critic of the Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme, says one of the transport programme’s “fundamental flaws” is considering Wellington city separately to the region. “I think amalgamation needs to be seriously considered,” he says.

He sees the benefits as greater unity, cost savings, and taking a co-ordinated approach to things like resource consents to encourage growth.

SUPPLIED Nick Leggett, former mayor of Porirua, is now chief executive of the Road Transport Forum. He says the time is right to reconsider amalgamation.

“Auckland get better, faster results. They can move as one on the big ticket items like water metering. For us, that would be practically difficult.”

Many supporters of amalgamation believe there are cost savings from reducing overlap and creating economies of scale. Instead, for example, one agency could manage all the pools and lifeguards in both Wellington and Porirua.

But a report released by Te Waihanga – the Infrastructure Commission cautions that bigger councils don’t automatically mean cost savings. “After controlling for other factors that affect costs, we find no evidence of cost economies of scale.”

The Te Waihanga report analysed costs of road maintenance, building consents, and council overhead. The size of the population within the council’s boundaries neither increases nor decreases the cost of services.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The size of a population within a council’s boundaries does not necessarily save costs on road maintenance. (File photo)

The ghost of the supercity

Discussion of amalgamation is haunted by the plan for a supercity in Wellington, which was shot down in flames.

“The super-city plan went from Miramar to Masterton. It was a bridge too far, a bit overcooked,” says Ponter.

The fundamental problem, he says, is people were not taken along on the ride with the reform process. To get amalgamation back on the table and do it right, we need to start by engaging communities.

People look back on the plan with regret – it was a missed opportunity. Most cite the inclusion of the Wairarapa as the problem. It was just too big to succeed.

Rosa Woods/Stuff The idea of a supercity that included Miramar right through to Masterton is still seen as “too big” by the region’s leaders. (File photo)

But Geoffrey Palmer, who authored the 2012 review, says the scale of local government change needs to be ambitious to tackle the existential threat it is facing.

Palmer describes local government as a “dwarf” or a “poor relation” of central government – totally dependent on legislation, at the whim of whoever is in government.

And he would know. In 1989 he was Prime Minister during the last major reform of New Zealand’s local government, which saw the number of councils and community boards slashed down from 850 to 86. Before those reforms, Wellington had borough councils, complete with mayors, for suburbs like Tawa and Melrose.

Palmer says it was necessary. Not because he hates local government – he thinks it is a very important system and the part of government that is closest to the people. But it needs better capacity to deal with those functions, he says.

The problem as Palmer sees it is rates, which are becoming increasingly unsustainable as the funding mechanism for local government. “Central government has passed on increasing amounts of obligation to local government with no funding,” he says.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Sir Geoffrey Palmer says “deep conceptual thinking” is needed to make local government ready for the future. (File photo)

The resource management act is a prime example of this, Palmer says, where councils were given a range of complicated responsibilities with no funding or resources to fulfil their role.

He doesn’t see small, “ad hoc” amalgamations as the solution to the core of the problem, which is that local government hasn’t adapted to change. “They’re no good. Deep conceptual thinking about the financial basis and function of local government is what is needed.”

He thinks the time is right to re-shape local government once again, but he’s not hopeful that the current review will do that.

Local government figures are scared by the suggestion of a supercity. Not many want to go near it after the fall-out from the last plan, which cost Fran Wilde her role as chairperson of the regional council.

The supercity was “widely rejected as being a bridge too far and it will be again,” says current chairperson Ponter.

“This time we need to start by engaging communities.”