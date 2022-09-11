Friends of more than 20 years among victims of Kaikōura boating tragedy

Five people have died in a boating incident near Goose bay, Kaikōura.

Two Lower Hutt friends of more than 20 years are among five people killed in a boating tragedy off the Kaikōura coast on Saturday, but one of their husband says people shouldn’t call it a freak accident.

While the names of the victims haven't been publicly released, Peter Simpson said his wife, Cathye​ Haddock​, was among the fatalities. She was with a longtime friend, also from Lower Hutt, but Stuff has chosen not to name her because we have not spoken directly with the woman’s family.

The family of Christchurch man Peter Charles Hockley was notified of his death late on Saturday afternoon, with his daughter describing him as a kind-hearted, humble and loving man.

Cathye Haddock, second from left, was one of five victims in Saturday's Kaikōura boating tragedy.

In what local police called an “unprecedented event”, six others from the Nature Photography Society of New Zealand field trip were plucked from the waters near Goose Bay, some nursing injuries, after their vessel capsized. Charter boat operator Fish Kaikōura has refused to comment.

Initial reports suggested the vessel overturned after striking a whale, however that had not been confirmed. A mayday call at 10am Saturday sparked an hours’ long search and rescue operation.

Simpson married Haddock in 1994, and learned of his wife's death while out on a motorcycle trip with a friend, several hours after the emergency began.

Grief-stricken, Simpson said he “felt like a possum that’s been run over” and was busily attempting to notify Haddock’s family and friends about the incident.

Haddock, who worked as a senior advisor at the Ministry of Education and had a Master’s degree from Lincoln University, was considered an expert in risk management in outdoor education settings.

Haddock wrote a manual for the Mountain Safety Council following the Mangatepopo canyoning disaster in 2008. In that incident, six Year 12 students and a teacher from Auckland’s Elim Christian College drowned after a flash flood tore through the Mangatepopo Gorge while on a school camp run by Sir Edmund Hillary Outdoor Pursuits Centre.

The Fish Kaikōura boat is towed to South Bay after five people died and six were rescued after a boat they were on capsized on Saturday.

Haddock’s background meant she would've “hated” Saturday's tragedy being described as a freak accident, Simpson said.

“There's no such thing as a freak accident,” Simpson said.

A number of investigations involving a range of agencies were underway to establish how the event happened, Marlborough acting response manager, Detective Sergeant Michael Whitty, said on Sunday.

Haddock and her shared common interests including a love of the outdoors, and were in several organisations together.

“They have been friends well over 20 years, probably a bit longer because of the groups they mixed in,” Simpson said.

Five people died and six people were rescued after the vessel they were in capsized off Goose Bay.

While he had no immediate plans to travel to Kaikōura, Simpson said he would eventually have to travel there to collect the friends’ gear and Haddock’s vehicle.

Neighbours of the other Hutt Valley victim were visited by Police at about 10pm Saturday, and were asked whether the woman lived alone. Neither was told about their neighbour’s involvement in the Kaikōura accident.

Through tears, Epuni resident Alison Topham​ said her neighbour was “a very lovely lady”.

“When I moved in, she came over and introduced herself, and she brought over these giant cucumbers,” Topham said.