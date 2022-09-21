Tough times for small business sector in Wellington, but Christmas is coming

Frank Hsu, the owner of Frank’s Coffee & Eats cafe on The Terrace, is starting to see a steady increase in sales after struggling through the pandemic.

Wellington business leaders are hoping high inflation doesn’t derail an expected lift in confidence as they set their sights on Christmas.

The small business sector in Wellington is doing it tough as revenues drop, costs increase and labour is tighter than ever.

Accounting firm Xero put out its small business insights report this week showing total sales in Wellington fell by 1.1% year-on-year to July, which was closer to -8% when taking inflation into account.

Xero Country manager Bridget Snelling said declining sales would be hitting local small businesses hard, especially for those struggling with inflation and the rising cost of living.

READ MORE:

* Small business rebounding according to new report

* Small business growth strong despite Omicron wave, according to Xero data

* SME income plummets more than 70 per cent in lockdown with hospitality hardest hit, MYOB data shows



“When factoring in inflation, the drop in real sales is actually -8.4. If you can, please consider shopping at local small businesses, they need your support,” Snelling said.

“If sales continue to fall, it poses a challenge for small business owners who are trying to balance the cost of retaining staff with the revenue the business is bringing in.”

Ross Giblin Wellington Chamber of Commerce chief executive Simon Arcus says they expect low business confidence levels to cautiously lift as they approach Christmas.

Wellington Chamber of Commerce chief executive Simon Arcus said they were expecting business confidence to “cautiously lift” from historic lows in the middle of the year.

“The end of the traffic light system, and the general sense the country is through the most challenging times of Covid, is all about people recovering confidence to go out again,” he said.

“If you go to some of the popular areas like Cuba St on a Friday or a Sunday, you’re seeing reservations are essential.”

Ella Bates-Hermans/STUFF The overall inflation rate gives a good measure of the bigger picture, but it’s just an average.

Arcus said with retailers, hospitality and accommodation providers starting to cast their gaze towards Christmas, it was going to be critical to see how high inflation impacted people’s spending.

He said supply chain issues were starting to ease as container costs continued to come down.

“It will make a massive difference, because there are likely efficiencies to be gained in the shipping system, because it’s all logged jammed.”

Frank Hsu has two cafes, one on The Terrace and the other in Newtown. For his businesses, it’s been a tale of two cities in terms of trade, with the cafe in the central city struggling through the pandemic, and the Newtown establishment building revenue year-on-year.

“It’s been challenging, but we are starting to see a steady recovery in sales in the second half of this year. We are seeing more people coming back to town, and they are spending money.”

Hsu said the problem they were now facing was a lack of staff to service a recovery.

Costs such as the green coffee beans they bought to roast had gone up 40% in a year, and butter and other dairy products had also increased significantly.

He said in tight times, it was important to assess their business data regularly and adapt where they could.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Ian Douglas of The Village Goldsmith says there is still demand for custom fine jewellery.

Some high-end products are bucking the downward sales volume trend with businesses like The Village Goldsmith on Victoria St experiencing an upsurge in revenue.

Owner Ian Douglas said people were still wanting to celebrate special life milestones, which was important in the fine jewellery market.

“It doesn’t matter how tough times get, people still have relationships, they still get engaged and married, and have special occasions in their lives. What can change is the amount people spend.”

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Village Goldsmith owner Ian Douglas says the tight labour market is affecting the potential for expansion.

Douglas said the bridal market was “as strong as ever” and they had seen revenues increase around 15% year-on-year.

But the tight labour market was affecting their potential for expansion. “We’re still hiring, like everybody else, trying to find good qualified staff ... that’s one of our biggest impediments to growth,” he said.

While total small business sales fell region wide, the Xero data showed jobs growth of 6.6% year-on-year to July in Wellington and strong wages growth at 6.3%.

Xero’s small business sales growth July figures for other regions gave a varied picture.

Auckland (0.2%) and Canterbury (0.1) were just up, while Otago (-3.4) and Hawke’s Bay (-6.9) were well down.