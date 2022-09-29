Council funds development contribution on Wellington City Mission's $40m building

The Wellington City Council has agreed to contribute what amounts to 1% of the Wellington City Mission’s new $40 million building development’s costs.

The council voted to cover the project’s $383,000 development contribution to the multi-storey project on Oxford St.

Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge addressed the council at the start of its meeting on Thursday, the final full meeting of this triennium.

He said Whakamaru would be a unique facility in the world, and they were hoping to have it debt-free by the time it opened in August 2024.

The City Mission had raised around $35m of the project’s $40m total cost. The council gave a grant of $500,000 in 2019 from its City Growth Fund.

Edridge said the project had had significant public support including a single anonymous donation of $6m.

After the meeting he said that they were delighted to have the council’s support for the project.

“We see the building of Whakamaru as a partnership with council and with the community and city. We believe this building and what it offers the city will be transformational.”

The council could remit development contributions only “under exceptional circumstances” so it opted for another way to support the project.

WELLINGTON CITY MISSION The building, called Whakamaru, will have a community cafe, a social supermarket and 35 housing units designed to accommodate people experiencing chronic homelessness.

The council agreed to reduce its Environmental and Accessibility Performance Fund by $383,000 putting it into the Social and Recreational Grant Pool, which would provide a grant when it was needed to fund the development contribution at the completion of the project.

Iona Pannett was the sole councillor who did not support the vote, saying she had “strong concerns” about the process.

She supported the establishment of the $20m Accessibility Performance Fund and thought the City Mission project did not fit into the fund’s criteria.

“This amendment is really last minute and the public’s raised issues around our decision-making ... and this has come with no analysis and no evidence.”

Mayor Andy Foster defended the decision to proceed with the funding alternative.

“Officers have obviously given some thought to the right way of dealing with it, so I don’t think you can say it’s last minute. Making a decision today is about giving certainty,” he said.

“Think about this in terms of accessibility in a different way. It’s not necessarily about accessibility for people who are physically disabled, but it is certainly about accessibility for people who are damaged and hurt and suffering in all kinds of other different ways.”

Whakamaru will offer the following facilities and services: