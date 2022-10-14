Health and cultural change part of to-do list from new Kāpiti Coast district councillors

The first ‘family photo’ of the new Kāpiti Coast District Council for the 2022-25 triennium. Absent: Paraparaumu Ward councillor Kathy Spiers.

A health and wellbeing committee and cultural change will be just two items on a long agenda for the wave of first-term councillors elected to the Kāpiti Coast District Council.

The council had a massive overhaul at this year’s election, electing a new mayor – Janet Holborow, while six of the 10 district councillors are on their first term.

Sophie Handford​​​, Martin Halliday​​​ and Jocelyn Prvanov​​​ are the only councillors re-elected from the last triennium.

Kathy Spiers​, the outgoing Paraparaumu-Raumati Community Board chairperson, had been on the district council before.

Improving health access for the Kāpiti Coast was on top of Spiers’ list.

Justin Wong/Stuff It’s a new era for the Kāpiti Coast District Council with a new mayor and fresh-faced councillors.

A health and wellbeing committee could focus on the council’s relationship with Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand (HNZ) and make space for a hospital, especially when the district’s population is expected to boom over the next few decades, Spiers said.

Funding for an indoor sports centre was also “desperately needed” for young people to have somewhere to go in the winter months, the new Paraparaumu Ward councillor said.

New Ōtaki Ward councillor Shelly Warwick’s priorities were more local-specific: ensuring growth in the town with the Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway (PP2Ō) that was opening soon and developing Ōtaki Lake with the Greater Wellington Regional Council (GWRC).

Bruce Mackay/Stuff New Ōtaki Ward Councillor Shelly Warwick, centre, is prioritising growth for her town. Also pictured: Kāpiti Coast District Council’s new chief executive Darren Edwards, left, and new mayor Janet Holborow, right.

Lawrence Kirby, one of the three new district-wide councillors and new Waikanae Ward councillor Nigel Wilson wanted to see cultural changes at the council.

“The elected members and the public representatives need to determine what the policy is going to be,” Wilson, who previously served as a Wellington regional councillor for nine years, said.

“For staff, their job is to carry that policy out – not sure if that has been the case.

Supplied Lawrence Kirby, alongside his new colleague Nigel Wilson, wants to facilitate cultural change inside the new district council. (File photo)

“I think [cultural change] is the sense of collegiality of acknowledging the diversity and differences around the table with the elected members,” Kirby said. “That's a key priority – to be part of building a healthy working environment.”

Kirby also thought his lack of local government experience would not be an obstacle because being an outsider meant he could bring fresh ideas to the table and he wanted the decision-making process to include people who are struggling.

Another new district-wide councillor, Liz Koh, wanted to see greater emphasis from the new district council on economic development especially creating local jobs– an area that the former Chamber of Commerce chairperson thought there had not been a lot of thinking from the previous council – and more action on climate change.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff New district-wide councillor Liz Koh is prioritising the district’s economic development for her first term.

“[We need] a lot more education for the community on what they can do [to help reduce emissions],” she said.

Her colleague Rob Kofoed​ also had his eye on the environment but on a different aspect. The architect of over 40 years and a former deputy chairperson of the Ōtaki Community Board wanted “to do something for the environment” by “protecting” open spaces.

This meant opposing medium density houses near urban centres because it encourages urban sprawl and instead setting up green belts between houses.

Justin Wong/Stuff The new district councillors’ agenda also include issues like climate change, urban intensification and economic development.

Six-storey houses didn’t match the district’s “rural beach atmosphere”, Kofoed said, and more homes for the housing crisis could be built on farmland “that can be developed sensibly without sprawl”.

Glen Cooper​, a new Paraparaumu Ward councillor and a vocal critic of the Te Uruhi/Kāpiti Gateway project, said he won’t come into the new council making big promises and would be scrutinising issues with a fiscally-responsible eye.

But he hoped the redevelopment of the town’s Te Newhanga Kāpiti Community Centre, which had been closed since March 2021 because of weather-tightness issues, could be resolved.