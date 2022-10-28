Hutt apartment complex shows what intensification could look like

Palmer and Cook Development’s project Kakariki is being built near Waterloo railway station in Lower Hutt.

Building car-park-less apartment blocks near public transport networks may be the way of the future, but what’s that future going to look like?

Urban intensification is a polarising issue and Lower Hutt is ahead of the curve with urban planning rules that allow new developments such as Palmer & Cook Developments’ Kakariki project near Waterloo station.

The National Policy Statement on Urban Development will allow up to three-storey developments in many suburban areas in our towns and cities.

The Hutt City Council modified its district plan in 2019 to allow greater development in eight specific areas in Lower Hutt which were chosen based on their proximity to shops, schools, public transport and access to parks.

The change means that in the zone where Kakariki is to be built, up to six-storey buildings are allowed.

An important aspect of the development is that it doesn’t have a minimum requirement for car parks, which demonstrates a planning intention for many people to use public transport.

Transport planner Malcolm McCracken of MRCagney said developments such as Kakariki were a step towards supporting a transport mode shift, as well as improving housing affordability.

“We’ve built our cities around cars for the past 60 years and most people have one because it’s the easiest way to get around, and changing that is a gradual thing.

“This is a good location for a zero-car-park development ... because you’re close to the rail line, which provides access into Wellington city, and also close to several bus and cycle routes, which means you can get across Lower Hutt city more easily.”

Hamilton and other fast-growing cities have been directed to enable more housing intensification across its suburbs. (File photo)

McCracken said he understood why people may fear the potential changes, but based on what had occurred in Auckland, change would likely be more gradual than people may think.

“Most streets, unless they are particularly close to rapid transit stations or key centres, will likely only see a few developments over the next decade. Even under high-population-growth scenarios this would likely be ‘enough’ to meet demand.

“I think people also want to see greater investment in areas where intensification is occurring, to support new and existing residents. Most people understand the need for more housing but want to see more done to support it with improved transport options and public spaces.”

Kakariki developer Mark Cook said the 20-apartment project was designed to be “forward-thinking”, with sustainable values and practical modern elements.

Once completed it may typify what intensification was going to look like in the suburbs.

“When it does go up it’s going to make a bit of statement, because it is in the middle of villas and bungalows.”

The company had received positive support since the project’s launch last week.

“It will be different, and it’s change, but I think over time, as other structures around it are built, and intensification is happening, that’s when it will really shine.”

A council spokesperson said, in recent years, there had been “a notable increase in the number of medium-density developments” in Lower Hutt.

“This includes an increase in terrace housing throughout the city. The scale of development is predominantly 2-3 storeys and located close to public transport networks.”

Do you really need a car park?

HCC was one of the first councils to enact the Government’s National Policy Statement on Urban Development requirement to remove parking requirements.

McCracken said parking rates in new multi-unit developments in Lower Hutt halved following these changes, to 0.5 car parks per unit on average.

“That is really positive from a housing affordability perspective. The cost of building a car park is $40,000-$60,000 in most developments and car parking takes up more land that could be used for additional houses or better public open space.

“Requiring people to buy a car park, even if they don’t need one, pushes up the cost of housing and encourages people to own a car and drive more often.”

McCracken said it was important that councils managed street parking because if it was free and unregulated, residents might just shift to parking their car on the street, reducing parking for visitors.

“If the council actively manages the street parking, then developers are more likely to provide a suitable level of parking in their development. Residents will also choose housing to suit their transport needs.”