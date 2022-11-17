Storied Wellington launch makes last 'sailing' to the scrapheap

The Sealion launch beginning its final journey across Wellington Harbour on Thursday. The hull of the vessel was entirely submerged as it was dragged over to Seaview Marina.

The ill-fated Sealion launch’s final voyage across Wellington Harbour was entirely beneath the waves.

The harbour master oversaw the operation to remove the 26-metre, 100-tonne launch which sank at its moorings at Glasgow Wharf during a stormy August night.

Since then all that could be seen of the launch was the top of the vessel's mast poking out of the water on Wellington’s waterfront.

Despite efforts to refloat the vessel a month ago, it sustained too much damage and could not stay at the surface.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Efforts were made to refloat Sealion in November but it had sustained too much damage to the hull and was lowered back down onto the seabed.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The ship has been many things - a mine sweeper, a squid fishing ship, and a community arts venue. (file photo)

Thursday’s operation involved lifting the hull of the launch up from the sea floor and hauling it across the harbour to Seaview while still submerged.

Wellington harbour master Grant Nalder​ said the final sailing was “bringing a rather colourful chapter to an end”.

“It has been a challenging process from start to finish and I suspect the challenges aren’t over yet,” Nalder said.

“It’s a bit of a loose definition of floating, because the hull itself is submerged.”

The position of the boat was visible by the large yellow airbags that were holding it up as salvage company New Zealand Dive and Salvage towed it past Matiu/Somes Island.

supplied/Stuff The Sealion launch was pulled over to the Seaview Marina on Thursday and will be dragged up onto the beach near Port Rd on Friday.

The hull was left in deeper water near the Seaview Marina with plans to drag it onto a nearby beach on Friday where it would be dismantled and disposed of.

The boat’s deckhouse was transported to the beach earlier and would be disassembled at the same time as the hull.

“What can be recycled will be. What can’t be will be disposed of,” Nalder said.

The work was being funded by the council’s insurance company and its owner’s responsibilities were not resolved.

“Unfortunately, in part it comes down to previous owners that stopped maintaining it and it got into a state where this sort of became inevitable,” Nalder said.

Nalder preferred not to disclose the cost of the removal, but said it “wasn’t cheap”.

He said the vessel had changed ownership since it initially sunk and the area around it on Glasgow Wharf had to be closed while it sat there waiting to be dealt with.

“It’s been part of the wharf that CentrePort haven’t been able to use.

“Obviously it’s been a bit of obstruction there, but that’s been managed.”

Prior to its most recent berth at Glasgow Wharf, it had been moored near the northern end of Queens Wharf in the central city for almost two decades.