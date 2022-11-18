More than 100 Wellington bus trips suspended due to driver shortage

Bus users will need to keep and eye on schedules to see which trips will be suspended from Sunday onwards.

A further 114 trips on the Metlink bus network will be temporarily suspended from Sunday “to provide greater certainty” for passengers during the national bus driver shortage.

Eighty of these trips were being removed from Wellington city routes with the remaining 34 coming from Porirua city routes. Sixty of these will be weekday trips and 54 weekend trips.

Metlink said service alerts on their website and app will list the suspensions, and they will be shown struck out on the online timetables, allowing customers to plan ahead.

The suspensions follow the 67 trips paused in October to reduce frequency but improve certainty for bus customers.

A Metlink spokesperson said while the suspended trips from November 20 have been selected from different routes to those in October, they are again chosen from higher frequency routes and those with lower patronage.

“Metlink is working with its operators to deploy larger buses onto affected routes to compensate for the lesser frequency.

“Operators will prioritise trips on the affected routes to avoid consecutive cancellations where possible. ”

Suspended trips would be reinstated as soon as our operators have the necessary number of drivers.

Metlink anticipates some of the suspended trips would restart during the summer holiday period, when school bus drivers can be reassigned.

As Metlink remains short of 120 drivers to fully operate the bus timetable, ad hoc cancellations will unfortunately still happen across the network, the spokesperson said.

Metlink encourages customers to check for suspensions and cancellations ahead of their journey by visiting the website and app.