Derelict Wellington Sealion launch semi-submerged off Lower Hutt

The Sealion launch near Seaview Marina. The derelict launch that was berthed at Wellington waterfront for many years is about to be dragged ashore and taken apart.

With half its deckhouse poking out of the water at low tide, the final days of the storied Wellington launch Sealion are coming to an end.

The 26-metre, 100-tonne vessel, which sunk at a wharf on Wellington’s waterfront on a stormy August night, was towed across the harbour on Thursday.

Unable to be refloated, the salvors attempted to get it ashore near Seaview Marina on Friday and it’s now resting in shallow water at a small beach near the Hutt River mouth.

Wellington harbour master Grant Nalder said both parts of the vessel were still visible at low tide.

KEVIN STENT Salvage crew make some adjustments as the Sealion is towed towards Seaview at high tide on Friday afternoon.

The wooden hull was stern first not far from the beach and wheelhouse was sitting at an angle a little further out.

“It’s tucked out of the way near the beach where it’s going to get broken up,” Nalder said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The ship has been many things - a mine sweeper, a squid fishing ship, and a community arts venue. Pictured here at Glasgow Wharf in Wellington earlier this year. (File photo)

“Next week they’ll be starting on working on the hull when they can get to it at low tide and as they make it lighter it will start coming further up the beach.”

Prior to its most recent berth at Glasgow Wharf, it had been moored near the northern end of Queens Wharf in the central city for almost two decades.