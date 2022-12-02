The Wellington City Council is proposing heritage protection for this rusty storage tank

The large tank held petrol for Shell in the 20th century.

A rusty storage tank that once housed a garden centre’s cafe and shop is on the heritage list in Wellington’s new district plan, but its film industry owners don’t agree.

“Sadly the tank is far from the aesthetically pleasing landmark that the Historic Heritage Evaluation would suggest,” wrote WingNut Films Productions​ chief executive Clare Olssen​ in a submission opposing the heritage listing.

The giant tank was home to the California Garden Centre cafe and shop before it was bought by Sir Peter Jackson and Dame Fran Walsh in 2017.

Long before that, when it was built in 1926, it was a petrol storage tank for British Imperial Oil – and is one of the few remaining storage tanks of this kind.

READ MORE:

* Century old tree faces chop after risk of 'sudden limb drop'

* Disagreement over 'character value' of dilapidated dairy holds up houses

* What $1.2 million buys: A two-bed apartment in Auckland or an eight-bed historic hotel in this coastal holiday spot



That makes it historically significant, according to the council.

The tank was “an increasingly rare representative example of bulk storage tanks erected nationally in the 1920s”, heritage evaluators wrote in their report.

The tank was a piece of industrial history according to the assessors. But to Olssen, the land was purchased “with a view to further developing the film infrastructure” in Miramar and the tank would make that difficult.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The interior of the tank in 2016 when it was the California Garden Centre shop. Pictured: Manager of the California Garden Centre Barry Lowe. (File photo)

The tank is 36 metres in diameter and takes up most of the site at 139 Park Rd, where WingNut and Wētā FX are hoping to expand their facilities.

If the tank was heritage listed, WingNut would be severely limited in how it could develop the site.

To remove the tank, the company would need to apply for a publicly notified resource consent and prove there were no reasonable alternatives to demolition.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF A neighbour argues that the decrepit dairy in Balmoral, central Auckland, adds "character value" and doeesn't want it turned into housing. But not all residents agree with that assessment.

Submissions from Olssen and Wētā FX’s chief operating officer Michael McNeil suggest the companies would be “inhibited” in hiring 150 more staff and expanding their film production facilities in the Park Rd area.

The tank was significantly rusted, Olssen wrote, especially where the roof and wall connected, and had a “large number of leaks”.

This meant “significant amounts of water come into the building whenever it rains”.

The tank also had a “condensation problem” making it unsuitable for use.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff WingNut chief executive Clare Olssen says the tank is significantly rusted and leaking.

“We would very much value the opportunity to discuss the merit of any restrictions placed on this site, as they would inhibit the economic and cultural benefits this site might otherwise bring to Miramar and the wider Wellington region.”

McNeil said Wētā was in talks with WingNut to expand to the site and the heritage listing would make “our ability to increase employment in Miramar more problematic”.

The tank was nominated for inclusion in the heritage list by an unknown person.

The hearings on Wellington’s proposed district plan, which will determine whether the tank makes it onto the heritage list, will take place early next year.

The history of the petrol storage tank

1926: The tank is one of eight constructed by British Imperial Oil (a Shell subsidiary). Fuel was pumped directly from Miramar Wharf through pipelines into the tanks. In total they could hold 30 million litres of petrol.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The tank is 36 metres across, taking up most of the site at 139 Park Rd.

1966: After the Miramar Wharf became too small for larger petrol shipments, the tank was used to store newsprint for the Evening Post.

1971: It was purchased by Keith Lowe for the business which became the California Garden Centre.

1992: It was renovated for a cafe, with windows, skylights, and doors added. The work was so difficult that the first contractor went bankrupt.

2017: Sir Peter Jackson and Dame Fran Walsh purchased the California Garden Centre including the tank.