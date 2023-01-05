Artist combines two styles to create uniquely Kiwi riverside scene

Lotte Hawley created this mural on the wall of Masterton Trust Lands Trust Education Centre entitled 'Sink or Skim'.

A Martinborough artist’s new mural in Masterton is “inspired by the wonderful Wairarapa rivers and the moments we spend at them”.

Lotte Hawley​’s work entitled Sink or Skim on the north wall of Masterton Trust Lands Trust Education Centre is one of four murals commissioned by the trust to celebrate its 150th Anniversary.

The mural captures children playing and skimming stones down by the river.

supplied/Stuff Lotte Hawley has painted the mural Sink or Skim on the Masterton Trust Lands Trust Education Centre

“An absolute automatic reaction that hits us all when down at the riverside. We do not see their faces. Identity is not given ... leaving the viewer to create their own memory,” Hawley said.

The artist and illustrator makes marks on street walls, interior walls, and the traditional pencil or paint to paper.

Originally from Wellington, Hawley said she moved to where the work was and was now based in Martinborough.

Two distinctive styles personify her work-- a detailed, pencil-rendered illustrative style, and a contemporary pop art linework style.

supplied/Stuff Martinborough artist Lotte Hawley creating her mural Sink or Skim'on the wall of the Masterton Trust Lands Trust Education Centre .

In her Masterton mural, a young Māori girl on the far left wraps a traditional vintage blanket around her which lengthens and wraps around each child.

“A symbol of wind, warmth, current, tradition. This creates movement and as shadow in the mural and makes it dynamic,” Hawley said.

“The colour palette sits next to the composition. Earthy tones combined with tradition New Zealand earthy reds were used. Blending in with the architecture around the wall.”

Hawley said she enjoyed working in both small and large scale, creating intricate detailed drawings and illustrations to large expressive mural work.

She was one of several artists commissioned to complete four murals in Masterton in October.

Each artist submitted a concept to the Trust based on Wairarapa’s geographical references – its five rivers, the Tararua Ranges and native flora and fauna.

supplied Auckland artist Hayley King, aka FLOX, has painted this mural in central Masterton entitled Past and Present.

Auckland artist Hayley King, aka FLOX, painted Past and Present on a large wall by Burger King on SH2 Chapel St.

Wellington artist Sean Duffell painted Ruru on a restaurant wall in Kuripuni shopping district and Pippa Keep and Zoe Gillett painted Five Rivers on the wall of Lone Star on Dixon St.

The murals were part of an established programme of Masterton Trust Lands Trust to support for the arts in Masterton – including concessional rents for Aratoi, ConArt and Hau Kāinga (an arts and culture exhibition space), events and art scholarships.

Beau Elton Photography created videos promoting all the artists’ work with interviews and footage of the process.

The murals can also be accessed via Masterton's Public Art Trail via Google Maps and administered by MDC.