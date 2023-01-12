Masterton mural inspired by the wildlife of Wairarapa's waterways

Pippa Keel and Zoe Gillett, aka Pip and Zoe, painted this mural Five Rivers in Masterton.

In highlighting the endangered species of Wairarapa’s five main waterways, two Wellington artists brought their unique flair to a Masterton street.

Pippa Keel​ and Zoe Gillett​ painted the mural Five Rivers on a corrugated fence on Dixon St recently as part of an effort of a local community trust to make art more accessible.

The pair are a mural-painting-duo based in Wellington, who separately work as illustrators on a huge range of projects, but have come together to beautify public spaces.

With a shared love of the outdoors, they were inspired by nature.

Keel said public interaction while making a mural brought them a lot of joy and they felt they had become a part of the local community.

“We’ve woven together Waiōhine, Waipoua, Waingawa, Ruamāhanga and Tauherenīkau rivers, and we were also exploring some of the endangered species that live within them.”

Gillett said they hoped people took away an awareness of endangered species and were also able to enjoy the work.

The pair recently completed a mural of colourful blooms in Carterton.

Three other murals were done in Masterton around the same time as Five Rivers as part of the Masterton Trust Lands Trust beautification project.

Auckland-based artist Hayley King, aka FLOX, painted a large artwork on a Lincoln Rd building near State Highway 2.

Wellingtonian Sean Duffell created one in Kuripuni called Ruru and multi-disciplined creative Lotte Hawley of Martinborough completed one on Dixon St, opposite QEII Park.

Beau Elton Photography created videos promoting all the work with interviews and footage of the process.

Each artist submitted a concept to the Trust based on Wairarapa’s geographical references – its five rivers, the Tararua Ranges and native flora and fauna.

The Trust’s vision was “to bring Masterton’s CBD to life with colourful, thought-provoking art that’s accessible to all”.

The murals were part of a programme of Masterton Trust Lands Trust supporting arts including concessional rents for Aratoi, ConArt and Hau Kāinga arts and culture exhibition space, events and art scholarships.

The murals can also be accessed via Masterton's Public Art Trail via Google Maps and administered by MDC.