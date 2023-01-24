Masterton Trust commissions mural series to brighten the town

Wellington artist Sean Duffell painted this mural 'Ruru' in Kuripuni shopping district in Masterton.

A prominent Wellington artist’s contribution to a series of Masterton murals brings a modern, funky street style to Wairarapa public spaces.

Sean Duffell’s artwork ‘Ruru’ is one of four murals commissioned by the Masterton Trust Lands Trust to beautify the town as part of its 150th Anniversary celebrations.

Trustee Bex Johnson said the professionally created murals were “a great way to bring art to the public”.

supplied Sean Duffell working on his mural 'Ruru' in Kuripuni, Masterton.

“They're freely accessible and bring life and colour to the CBD."

Johnson said the trust had a vision for more vibrant, colourful, thought-provoking art in Masterton's CBD.

"Our investment in these murals celebrates the Wairarapa region - the land and its people and the unique flora and fauna found here. Each mural is unique and specific, so they're a great way to connect our community with art."

‘Ruru’ was painted on the side of the building home to restaurant Curry Twist in the Kuripuni shopping district at the southern end of the CDB.

“I have gone with a ruru aka morepork, as they're just the best birds who cruise around the Wairarapa,” Duffell said.

The ruru was adorned with native plants used in traditional Māori medicine and which grew in the region.

Duffell has been a full-time graphic artist for eight years painting murals all over Aotearoa, Asia, South America, Europe and Australia. He has just returned from volunteering his “mural mahi” for the Cambodian Children’s Fund in Phnom Penh.

His distinctive style is based on patterns found within the “macroworlds of nature” with endemic New Zealand flora and fauna.

He strived to “bring the natural world into urban streets to remind us of our connections to nature and the earth as a whole”.

Beau Elton Photography created videos promoting all the artists’ work with interviews and footage of the process.

supplied/Stuff Masterton Trust Lands Trust general manager Andrew Croskery and chairperson Christine Brewster in front of one of the Masterton murals and the new garden they have established.

To add to its beatification efforts on public walls, Masterton Trust Lands Trust has dedicated a green space to enhance its recently commissioned mural by FLOX on Lincoln Road.

Trust chairperson Christine Brewster said the garden was part of their goal to beautify the pocket of trust-owned land alongside the mural to complement the artwork.

Landscape designer Rachel Callaghan created a concept for a green space for locals and visitors to retreat to and enjoy the mural.

The garden served as a pedestrian link between Lincoln Rd and Chapel St by inviting passersby to wander into the space via a wide meandering path.

The murals can also be accessed via Masterton's Public Art Trail via Google Maps and administered by Masterton District Council.