Understaffed healthforce pushes hospice to take only urgent referrals

Twenty-thousand patients were cared for last year in hospices across the country.

Pressure on an overburdened hospice sector means for part of December only extremely ill patients will receive hospice care in their homes.

Mary Potter Hospice chief executive Tony Paine​ said for two weeks from Monday, the hospice will only be taking urgent referrals to receive at-home care from their community teams in Porirua, Kāpiti, and Wellington.

Admissions into the hospice’s inpatient unit were not being restricted, and referrals for people in aged care would still take place.

Paine said the decision was not made lightly, however, the demand for palliative care was greater than what the hospice could deliver.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Mary Potter Hospice will only be providing in-house care to patients in urgent need for the next two weeks.

“Mary Potter Hospice has got to the point where the numbers of patients and families that we're supporting is really stretching our staff.”

Due to workforce shortages there were fewer nurses and care providers. The pandemic had placed a large strain on the overburdened healthcare system, causing delays and waiting lists, and there were fewer workers from overseas.

supplied/Stuff Workforce shortages, the pandemic, and issues with pay parity had contributed to pressure on the hospice sector, says chief executive Tony Paine.

“New Zealand is short 3000 nurses in the health system overall. Within the hospice sector it's about 80 to 100 nurses [short].”

The hospice sector didn’t get enough money from the government, having to raise between 30 and 50 percent of operational costs through charity work, and it was hard to maintain pay parity with the hospital sector. That affected the amount of staff and service they could provide, he said.

Mary Potter Hospice was also getting more referrals for people who were “sicker” and later in their journey towards death.

“We're also seeing people who tend to be unwell, tend to be sicker, and need more medical support. That can create more medical complexity than we have to deal with all of it,” Paine said.

Only accepting urgent referrals would hopefully give hospice staff “a bit of breathing space” and ensure they could continue to provide excellent care to patients. .

fizkes/123rf Severe carer burnout would also be taken into account when looking at patient criteria, Paine says. (File photo)

To meet the criteria for an urgent referral, patients must have less than one year of life left, in addition to moderate to severe psychological or physical symptoms such as pain, anxiety, or depression.

Severe carer burnout would also be taken into account.

Each potential patient would be looked at on a case-by-case basis.

The hospice currently had 35 people going through the new process.

A decision would be made three days before the two weeks ended on whether the process would be extended.

Stuff Mary Potter Hospice patron Dame Kerry Prendergast says the government needs to fund nurses and workers for the hospice sector. (File photo)

The hospice would be looking to get back to providing their usual level of community care as soon as possible.

Mary Potter Hospice patron Dame Kerry Prendergast said it was time the government understood they needed to fund an appropriate number of registered nurses and healthcare workers in the hospice sector.

There was a huge shortage of workers. The ones that worked in the sector were inevitably attracted to the higher rates provided by the district health boards.

Heathcare was a critical part of New Zealand’s infrastructure. It was devastating for the families who had a loved one who required palliative care to deal with a critical provider who was only able to accept urgent referrals.