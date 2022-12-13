Concrete mixer overturns on coastal road in Wellington

An overturned concrete mixer is blocking Evans Bay Parade, near Balaena Bay in Wellington.

A concrete mixer is blocking Evans Bay Parade in Wellington after a crash. A crane has been brought in to right the overturned truck.

The crash happened on Evans Bay Parade, near Balaena Bay, and was reported to police at 1.25pm, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

Monique Ford/Stuff Efforts are underway to right the truck and get it back on its wheels – a crane has been brought in to lift it.

Police, fire and council vehicles are still in attendance as they try to clear the road.

Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said it would take a while to clear the area and drivers should stay well clear of Evans Bay Parade.

No one was injured in the crash, the police spokesperson said.