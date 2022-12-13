Concrete mixer overturns on coastal road in Wellington
A concrete mixer is blocking Evans Bay Parade in Wellington after a crash. A crane has been brought in to right the overturned truck.
The crash happened on Evans Bay Parade, near Balaena Bay, and was reported to police at 1.25pm, a police spokesperson confirmed.
Police, fire and council vehicles are still in attendance as they try to clear the road.
Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said it would take a while to clear the area and drivers should stay well clear of Evans Bay Parade.
No one was injured in the crash, the police spokesperson said.