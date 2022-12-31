New Year Honours: Contribution to Covid response recognised

Dr Caroline McElnay has been acknowledged for her role in mapping the government’s initial Covid-19 response.

One of the minds behind the country’s response when the Covid-19 pandemic first started to escalate in 2020 has been recognised for her work.

Dr Caroline McElnay​ has been named a Companion of the Queen’s Service Order for services to public health.

McElnay helped guide the government’s initial response to the Covid-19 pandemic when the country closed its borders and went into lockdown almost three years ago, and acted as Director of Public Health from 2017 to 2022.​

The doctor said she was humbled to be named in the list.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff McElnay says she is very touched her contribution to the government’s initial pandemic response has been acknowledged.

“I’m very touched to have received such an honour.”

At the start of the pandemic, it was difficult to know the nature of what was taking place around the world, she said.

“We really didn't know what we were dealing with. We were seeing what was happening overseas, and we were beginning to get some cases in New Zealand. We didn't really have systems at that point set up that could spring into action.”

She was able to provide advice to the government that gave people an idea of what was coming and allowed it to respond quickly.

McElnay said the most amazing part of the story was knowing that, because of its isolation, one of the options for New Zealand was a real “keep it out” approach.

For the lockdown, she and others had used their core skills and knowledge to put together something never before donee as a country, which had been “thrilling”.

She remained convinced this had been the right thing to do, and was proud of her country’s response.

While she was grateful for the honour, McElnay said a whole team of people had worked alongside her in the emergency response to the pandemic.

“I do feel very honoured that I'm getting an award, but I know that there are so many other people out there who also deserve awards and recognition for their contribution.”