Wellington craft breweries hit hard by carbon dioxide shortage

Shannon Thorpe from Fortune Favours says brewers are making difficult choices in the face of the shortage. (File photo)

Two of Wellington’s best known breweries say the carbon dioxide shortage is slowing down the busy summer season.

Shannon Thorpe​, founder and chief executive of Fortune Favours, said the shortage was “an absolute nightmare”. CO2 is used at many points in the brewing process as well as for storing beer and in bar taps.

The only domestic producer of food-grade CO2 has been shut for three weeks for safety reasons and there is no reopening date set.

Fortune Favours had decided to prioritise the taps over brewing and storing new batches of beer, relying on their stored batches of beer.

“It’s not a great solution,” Thorpe said. The shortage caused “a lot of pain for a lot of people” – including hospitals, the poultry industry, wastewater treatment plants and food exporters.

Todd Energy’s Kapuni carbon dioxide plant, which paused its operations indefinitely in December following a health and safety issue, was the “only place in the country” providing CO2 after the closure of the Marsden Point oil refinery, Thorpe said.

Brewers like Thorpe are receiving a lot of secondhand information about the shortage and the issues, as they do not deal directly with Todd Energy but with the CO2 supplier BOC New Zealand.

“I fail to see why no one could see this coming,” Thorpe said.

Some days brewers were totally unable to make new batches of beer as they could not get CO2, which was slowing down the production line. Eventually, the price increases and surcharges coming through from the shortage would need to be passed on to consumers, Thorpe said.

Garage Project founder Jos Ruffell​ said the shortage was putting pressure on everyone in the industry. “We have to really prioritise which beers we package and focus on our core range ... that means dropping some things we’d love to be experimenting with,” he said.

There was no “quick fix” in sight for the shortage, he said. Brewers were starting to import more CO2 from overseas, but this would mean more expensive beer.

Monique Ford/Stuff Jos Ruffell, Garage Project founder, says the craft brewery is focused on its core range because of the shortage. (File photo)

Garage Project and other larger breweries have invested in carbon capture technology, a partial solution which allows them to reuse the carbon dioxide from the fermentation process. But the technology costs about $250,000, said Ruffell, and would not produce all the CO2 they needed.

It wasn’t an option for smaller breweries who couldn’t afford the equipment.

Head brewer and co-founder of Waikato brewery Good George, Brian Watson​, said the price of CO2 has increased 500% since July 2022. He described the situation as a “crisis” for the industry.

BOC said it was prioritising supply of CO2 to critical medical, safety and water customers. Rationing was in place and allocations would be reviewed regularly in line with product availability.

“We are working collaboratively with suppliers, customers and other industry stakeholders to manage the CO2 supply situation.

“CO2 is used across various industries, including medical, utilities, food production and processing, and industrial applications.”