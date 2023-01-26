Household sprinklers banned as water restrictions in force in Wellington

Water sprinklers and irrigation systems were now banned in Wellington, Hutt Valley and Porirua City.

Wellington city, the Hutt Valley, and Porirua moved to level 2 water restrictions on Thursday meaning sprinklers and irrigation systems have been banned.

Wellington Water said the restrictions were due to a significant increase in demand with the recent warm, dry weather and more residents returning from holiday.

“River levels are also receding and the extended weather forecast is unlikely to improve the situation,” a spokesperson said.

So far this summer, demand has averaged 177 million litres per day, with some days now exceeding 190 million litres of water.

“Receding river levels means this is not sustainable,” the spokesperson said.

“As a result, Wellington Water is asking residents to limit outdoor water use, with a ban on sprinklers and irrigation systems to take immediate effect.”

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF Graeme Niles has spent 30 years developing his Christchurch garden. He suspected he was a high water user, so he decided to do something about it.

Householders could still use handheld watering devices anytime, on any day, so long as they don’t leave them unattended.

Wellingtonians can help conserve water by finding and repairing leaks on their property and following water restrictions as required.

South Wairarapa District Council remained at Level 1 restrictions, while Masterton District Council, which managed its own water supply said on Thursday that it would be introducing some restrictions.

Low flow levels in the Waingawa River, the source of Masterton’s drinking water, have prompted the water restrictions for the first time this summer.

Garden sprinklers may now only be used on alternate days in Masterton.