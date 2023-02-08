Wairarapa south coast residents fear bad phone coverage poses emergency risk

People on Wairarapa’s south coast have been frustrated by bad cell phone connectivity for months, but recent emergencies have upped the ante.

Residents from Cape Palliser to Ocean Beach have had to put up with dropped calls, sometimes non-existence coverage or unintelligible conversations since early December.

Residents of the coastal village of Ngawi in South Wairarapa are extremely frustrated by deteriorating cellphone connectivity.

Kim Hayes of the fishing settlement of Ngawi and said the lack of quality connectivity was costing businesses and putting people at risk.

She said an incident earlier this week when locals were trying to get help for an expectant mother going into labour also showed how vulnerable they were.

READ MORE:

* New cell tower to boost mobile reception and broadband in Taihape

* Three cell tower fires in south Auckland overnight being investigated by police

* Why setting cell phone towers on fire won't stop coronavirus



“Since before Christmas we’ve been having problems where we can’t phone out and people can’t phone us. We can’t phone emergency services either. Our phones cut out all the time, Hayes said.

“It’s ridiculous, despite numerous calls to Spark faults over the last month or so. Trying to run a business is a nightmare.”

SUPPLIED Wharekauhau Lodge manager Richard Rooney said the poor cellphone reception is impacting the business.

Wharekauhau Luxury Lodge manager Richard Rooney said they have been having similar problems at Ocean Beach on the other side of Palliser Bay.

“It’s so bad – the farm manager and I have both put complaints in via Spark and got nowhere.

“I can’t make calls from my office, which used to be four bars now it’s one or none. It’s frustrating as it has dropped out in some extremely important investment calls.”

”My guests aren’t happy as connectivity is paramount for them to run their businesses.”

The two major telcos Spark and Vodafone said it was problem with line-of-sight connectivity between their respective cellular towers.

A Spark spokesperson said their cell tower north of Ocean Beach, which was providing services to Lake Ferry and the surrounding areas such as Ngawi, was receiving backhaul from another nearby cell tower managed by Vodafone on the west side of Aorangi Forest Park.

”In recent months, the growth of trees surrounding the Aorangi Forest Park cell tower has begun interfering with the microwave link between the two cell towers, causing services to degrade.

“We have raised this with Vodafone and it’s our understanding that they are working with the landowner to get the trees trimmed to restore a clear line of sight between cell towers. This should return coverage to normal levels.”

A Vodafone spokesperson said they were working with the landowner and Spark “to get this resolved as quickly as possible”, by removing or trimming the trees which were in the way.

“This tower is located on private land with a significant area of forestry around it, and we need to ensure we are only removing trees where it is necessary to maintain connectivity.”

Martinborough Volunteer Fire Brigade fire chief Jake Hawkins said emergency services used an independent network, but poor cellular connectivity could put locals at risk.

“It affects the information gathering from the caller.

“I know they are struggling down there and I went down at the weekend and it was terrible.”