Let's get Wellington slowing - through Mt Victoria tunnel at snail's pace

New signs aiming to reduce conflict between cyclists and pedestrians on a shared pathway through the Mt Victoria tunnel also

lend a touch of absurdity to the Let’s Get Wellington Moving mantra.

The bold red and white “slow zone” inscription features a large stylised snail, an internationally recognised slow-going symbol.

It appeared at both ends of the pathway through the tunnel last week courtesy of Wellington Transport Alliance, a partnership between Waka Kotahi, Fulton Hogan and WSP New Zealand.

The gastropod is just one of several “path behaviour markings” used by Waka Kotahi, which manages the pathway, to encourage pedestrians and cyclists to be mindful of each other.

“It can help remind people of a particular behaviour required to make the path safe and enjoyable for all people using it,” the agency’s guidance document explains.

The snail is “playful” and particularly suitable near schools or play areas while “non-English speakers understand 'snail' as slow’”, the document continues.

Wellington’s snail has attracted quite a following since its launch. Comments on Waka Kotahi’s Facebook page are equally supportive and stinging.

“The exhaust fumes and noise are so bad in there that I always go full speed on my bike to clear the area,” one local said, alluding to both engine noise and the infamous tooting of vehicle horns.

“Love the snail symbol,” said another.

A group of Wellington cyclists created their own “people-protected” cycle lane in Newtown to protest the lack of safe cycling routes in the city (Video first published in March, 2021)

Still others argue that “good manners” have gone the way of the dodo and the sign is unlikely to change behaviours. “If people respected each other the sign wouldn’t be needed - you know - like it hadn’t been needed since 1931 [the year the tunnel opened]… until the selfish days of now.”

Retired teacher Susan Hayworth lives in Hataitai. She suggested mirrors might improve the tunnel experience.

“I felt safer the first time I walked through with snail there. Some cyclists still make it difficult as they don’t want to give way and scooters can be worse because of the speed they go. Did they ever consider mirrors I wonder? That way at regular intervals you could see what is coming up behind.”

The walker

Julie Jacobson/Stuff Tom Schultz is a regular user of the Mt Victoria tunnel pathway.

Tom Schultz​ uses the pathway at least three times a week. The slow zone snail marking was a good idea; a separated path would be better, he said.

“I’m always having to leap out of the way of cyclists going full tilt.”

The scooter user

Julie Jacobson/Stuff Faster is better for scooter user Bahren Mohammed.

Wellington High School student Bahren Mohammed​ hadn’t noticed the new signs – he was late for school and in a hurry.

“ I don’t think it [the sign] will make a lot of difference, everybody just gets out of the way anyway.”

The cyclist

Julie Jacobson/Stuff No stopping to look at signs for cyclist Martin Ruther.

Cyclist Martin Ruther​ had stopped three times for pedestrians on his way through the tunnel, despite not having seen the signs. He often travelled around the bays from his home in Maupuia rather than using the shorter Mt Vic route.

“I hate it, I just swallow the fumes and go for it ... When there’s no-one else in there.”

Safety concerns

Mark Owen​, Waka Kotahi regional manager, said the new signs were a response to feedback from people who walk and cycle through the tunnel.

“Many users have expressed concern about safety in the tight shared space. We have developed a simple, fast way to encourage safe behaviour with the slow zone markings.”

He said WTA had developed the slow-down-through-the-tunnel campaign in collaboration with police and had liaised with the Wellington City Council before its launch.

High quality high friction paint was used to maximise the life of the two markings at a cost of approximately $950 each.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Walk, don’t run – using the Mt Vic pedestrian pathway is not for everyone

There were 6651 cycle trips through the tunnel in January, according to a council count, with an average daily count of 261 on weekdays and 100 on weekend days.

A second Mount Victoria tunnel has been mooted for years. In the 1970s the Wellington City Council spent $250,000 on excavating a pilot tunnel, while in 1981 plans for a second tunnel were shelved indefinitely when budget cuts were made by the Muldoon government.

In 2016 two mayoral candidates campaigned on a second tunnel and most recently – in June 2022 – the Government announced its preferred option for Let's Get Wellington Moving (LGWM), a $7.4 billion plan to overhaul the capital's transport network, which included a proposed second tunnel with two lanes for cars and two lanes for public transport.

Subject to a detailed business case it would also see the existing Mt Victoria tunnel turned into one dedicated for walking and cycling.