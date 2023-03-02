Family desperate for news of Lower Hutt man missing for months.

Fiva Pit, 74, has been missing from his Petone home since Christmas 2022.

The last time Lena Pasene spoke to her uncle Fiva Pita he told her to go home and relax.

The 74-year-old man was heading to the chemist for cold medication and when his niece asked if he needed anything he was more concerned about her taking a breather.

“He was that sort of person. Not long after that his nephew saw him at the mall and Uncle gave him $20 to buy something nice to eat.”

That sort of kindness was typical for Pita, she said, but since that meeting he hasn’t been seen or heard from again: “He’s just disappeared into thin air.”

Pasene and her family now hold grave concerns for Pita’s welfare and are appealing for any sightings or information about the Lower Hutt man last seen at Queensgate mall.

His room at Petone’s Bay Lodge boarding house is untouched, and his bank account was last used on December 23 – the date he last spoke to his brother in their usual weekly phone call.

While Pita preferred a solitary life, Pasene said his lack of contact was well out of character. The pair were in contact at least twice a week until he disappeared and he was regularly seen reading for hours in the city’s public libraries.

“Everyone says he was a lovely man ... we just want him home.”

Pita came to New Zealand from Samoa in the early 1970s and in recent years survived a cancer diagnosis, quitting smoking and alcohol as well as becoming a vegan.

A skilled sportsperson, he was involved in a Samoan golfing team that travelled overseas in the last few years. He did not have a car.

The family have made broad appeals on social media asking for information on Fiva’s whereabouts, as well as delivering fliers in Lower Hutt.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said numerous lines of inquiry had been followed in an attempt to locate Pita, as well as a public appeal, which was made on February 16.

“Sadly he remains missing. Inquiries to locate him continue.”