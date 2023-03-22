Retired bus driver's offer to work part-time passed up despite chronic shortage

Michael Lane wants to get back behind the wheel amid Wellington’s ongoing “bustastrophe”.

Spurred on by the plight of passengers left stranded at bus stops amid a chronic driver shortage Wellington bus driver Michael Lane put his hand up for part-time work.

But issues around a retirement payment – after he resigned from his previous job – have stymied the 70-year-old’s eagerness to get back in the driver’s seat.

Lane, a former optical technician, drove the Airport Flyer for seven years, up until 2020 when then operator NZBus announced the service would not resume following the Covid lockdowns.

“I absolutely loved it. You were meeting different people every day. Everyone was happy, generally.”

READ MORE:

* 'Bustastrophe' leaves Wellington transport campaigner on the footpath

* Night bus driver takes 'short-cut' failing to pick up passenger, Metlink says

* Frustrated Wellington commuters waving the bus goodbye



Faced with having to resign he took a job working out of Karori. But long hours and split shifts – in effect a three-hour lunch break in a 12-hour day – took a toll on his health. A competitive race walker Lane was always tired and he was putting on weight.

The shortage of drivers – the city is down 125 with no immediate respite in sight – and subsequent service cancellations meant having to leave dozens of commuters stranded on an almost daily basis.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The shortage of bus drivers and subsequent service cancellations means dozens of commuters are left stranded on an almost daily basis.

“I drive buses for the passengers. I would just get so despondent driving past not being able to pick them up. One day, I just said, that’s it, I’ve had enough.”

He handed in his resignation last year but offered to go back part-time on a morning run. The offer was accepted and confirmed in writing. Because he would be starting in an entirely new position, Lane asked for his retirement payment. At the 11th hour, he says, the job offer was rescinded.

A NZBus spokesperson said it wouldn’t publicly comment on an individual’s employment arrangements.

“If there is a specific issue the Mr. Lane wishes to have addressed, he should take it up directly with the company, asking for it to be elevated to our Director of Human Resources if necessary. If he is then still not satisfied with the outcome, he should take it through official channels such as the Employment Relations Authority,” the spokesperson said.

“NZ Bus is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We have a diverse workforce from all ages, stages, and walks of life. We actively encourage anyone interested in becoming a bus driver, be it full time, part-time or casual, to come and talk to us to see if bus driving is the right job for them.”

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Ethan Hakopa loves driving buses in Wellington. The 23-year-old student has been getting the city's morning commuters where they need to go for a year now – a job that's its own reward, he says.

Lane also tried Tranzurban, the city’s other public transport provider. They had a position as a school bus driver, working mornings and afternoons. It would have been like doing split shifts again, he says.

Tranzurban continues to advertise for drivers, including part-timers. It notes its full time jobs “have split shifts because of the nature of the job with peak runs morning and night. Many of our team actually enjoy split shifts....our longest shift is 12 hours and 18 minutes, and you would only work that shift occasionally.”

Lane says he knows drivers who are doing extra hours or working through their lunch breaks, just to help out.

He believes issues around pay – “van and truck drivers are paid more” – and conditions are the main disincentives to potential candidates.

“As one guy said some drivers are ‘treated like shit.’”

Flexible hours, including “real” part-time positions or short-term contracts that could be rolled over would also help, Lane said. “It’s frustrating. I keep reading about buses not arriving and here I am sitting at home, a fit and active person that nobody wants.”

There are moves underway to lift bus drivers wages in cities to $30 per hour following a $61m allocation in Budget 2022. However, details are still being worked through by public transport authorities and bus operators.