One person in critical condition in serious crash in Twyford, Hawke's Bay
One person is in a critical condition after a serious crash on Evenden Rd, near Ormond Rd.
Emergency Services were called to the serious crash in Twyford, Hawke's Bay shortly after midday on Saturday.
A St John spokesperson said they responded to the incident with two ambulances, assessed one patient who was transported to Hawke’s Bay hospital in a critical condition.
Police said at 5pm the road was still closed, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.