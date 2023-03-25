One person in critical condition in serious crash in Twyford, Hawke's Bay

17:11, Mar 25 2023
Emergency services responded to a serious crash in the Hawke’s Bay region. (File photo)
One person is in a critical condition after a serious crash on Evenden Rd, near Ormond Rd.

Emergency Services were called to the serious crash in Twyford, Hawke's Bay shortly after midday on Saturday.

A St John spokesperson said they responded to the incident with two ambulances, assessed one patient who was transported to Hawke’s Bay hospital in a critical condition.

Police said at 5pm the road was still closed, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.

