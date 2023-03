Emergency services responded to a serious crash in the Hawke’s Bay region. (File photo)

A road has been closed in Twyford, Hawke's Bay, after a serious crash on Evenden Rd, near Ormond Rd, shortly after midday.

Police said the road has been closed, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.

St John has been approached for comment.