The day agapanthus shared top billing with a pregnant PM

A Dominion Post front page story announcing Jacinda Ardern’s pregnancy went all around the world. But a second article on agapanthus – considered a weed by many – was itself a hit, Nicholas Boyack recalls.

For Tracy Watkins, her lead story on January 20, 2018, was a “special and amazing” moment in her then 35-year career in journalism.

News that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was about to give birth went all over the world. Already popular overseas, it increased her profile internationally and was seen as a big step forward for all women.

Watkins described the news as a “bombshell”, noting Ardern was about to achieve many firsts.

“Ardern is our first prime minister – male or female – to have a newborn while in office (that anyone can recall anyway). That says as much about the generational change Ardern represents as it does about her being a woman,” she wrote at the time.

“Outside New Zealand, just Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto and former British prime ministers David Cameron and Tony Blair immediately come to mind as leaders who juggled new babies with power.”

Watkins applauded the news and hoped it would lead to a change of attitude towards politicians and babies.

“Ardern is refusing to make a big deal of it; but politics is a tough business. Before the election, [Bill] English talked about how, in the early 2000s, he made his role as dad to six kids work by making sure he got home for dinner every night.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford with baby Neve.

“I was in the press gallery then – and remember when the knives came out for English as leader of the Opposition. I recall one MP telling me disappearing home every night showed he wasn't hungry enough for the job.”

The story was splashed across top and running underneath was my story about agapanthus.

Journalists always take pride in getting a front page story and like all front stories there was more to it than meets the eye.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces that she and partner Clarke Gayford are expecting their first child in June. (First published January 2018)

The idea for the story came from Facebook posts from gardeners in Eastbourne wanting to give away surplus plants.

In Lower Hutt, agapanthus are an increasing problem taking over council reserves and spreading into regional parks.

“It's a southern African native that flourishes in New Zealand,” I noted.

“Agapanthus is one of Kiwi gardeners' most popular flowers, but it could be argued it's also our most visible invasive weed. It's a major threat to native plants, and some councils list it as a pest species. But the fact it's so hard to eradicate makes others wary of taking it on.”

STUFF Agapanthus: A weed we see every day. (First published January 18, 2018)

I sent the story off and quickly got a bad-tempered reply from a news director that we “are not a bloody gardening magazine” and who cares.

News directors play a key role in the newsroom, commissioning stories, subbing and placing yarns on Stuff and in The Dominion Post.

NICHOLAS BOYACK/STUFF Agapanthus, like this one on the road to Eastbourne, are arguably the most visible weed in Wellington.

After making some changes, making it more of a hard news story, I resubmitted to a different news director and bingo, people loved it.

It quickly made its way to the top of the homepage on Stuff and on Saturday there it was, on the front page of The Dominion Post, underneath one of the biggest news stories in the world.

In the intervening years, when giving talks to community groups, I have used it as an example of how hard it is to define what is news. Interestingly, when I do so, people are always quick to express their view, for or against, on what is a weed?

The more interesting question, perhaps, is what is news? The answer can be hard to weed out. For Watkins, who spent 20 years in the press gallery, the story about Ardern is still memorable, but she does not rate it as her biggest story. Her highlights include covering the Global Financial Crisis, John Key resigning, Winston Peters going into coalition with Labour and the Christchurch earthquakes.

“But Ardern becoming pregnant was certainly pretty special and amazing.”