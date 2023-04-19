What's in a name? Why ditch the Dominion masthead?

The Dominion Post has announced it is becoming The Post

As Wellington newspaper The Dominion Post drops ‘Dominion’ from its masthead, Nikki Macdonald looks at the word’s heritage – and baggage.

When the capital’s new morning newspaper launched on 26 September 1907, its first edition included a 3000-word column explaining how the broadsheet came to be.

In amongst the detailed discussion about assembling staff and pondering whether to buy American or English printing equipment, the choice of name merited just one sentence.

“At first it had been decided to call the journal the ‘New Zealand News,’ but a second thought arrived, and the name was changed to THE DOMINION – a happy choice, it quickly became apparent, for the public took to the name as naturally as a child takes to milk.”

The paper modelled its masthead after the change in New Zealand’s designation from colony to dominion, which took effect on Dominion Day – the day of the broadsheet’s launch.

The Dominion newspaper was launched on Dominion Day 1907

What does dominion mean anyway?

While the change in official title had little practical impact, the label was supposed to give New Zealand an upgraded status amongst the British Empire’s 43 colonies and dependencies.

As then Prime Minister Joseph Ward put it, “the alteration in name would lift us out of what I may term a groove of being included amongst a great number of colonies”.

Mr McLachlan, the MP for Ashburton, suggested the country should “drop the colonial business altogether”.

“Our young people are New Zealanders, and not colonials.”

However, Mr Malcolm, of Clutha, warned “It is not a mere change of name that will add distinction to us.”

“It is true, and perhaps unfortunately true, that another successful and victorious visit of ‘All Black’ footballers from New Zealand would do more to raise us in the eyes of the people at Home than any change of name we might make.”

The four Māori MPs who voted supported the new name, after establishing that the move would not disadvantage Māori.

MP Hōne Heke Ngāpua noted the many names – both Māori and Pakeha – already given to New Zealand and did not oppose another change. “Now this place is called a colony, and we desire to change the name. I say, why not? We are not a leopard. We are capable of changing the name.“

Heke ​also pointed out that Māori could hardly be called colonists.

So the resolution was passed, and New Zealand became Britain’s third dominion, alongside Australia and Canada.

Alexander Turnbull Library Parliament buildings all lit up for Dominion Day on the evening of 26 September 1907. Watt Collection, Alexander Turnbull Library, F-80522-1/2

Although the royal proclamation confirming “The Dominion of New Zealand” has never been revoked, the title was dropped from official correspondence in 1946, after New Zealand joined the United Nations.

Te Papa forerunner The Dominion Museum kept the title until 1972, when it was renamed the National Museum. The label remains on the Auckland road immortalised in a Don McGlashan song, which was renamed in 1907, to commemorate the royal proclamation.

It also lives on in the names of 111 companies, including the country’s largest salt producer.

And it served as the masthead of Wellington’s morning paper for 95 Years. In 2002, when The Dominion merged with the capital’s afternoon paper, The Evening Post, the new paper was coined The Dominion Post.

Twenty-one years on, Stuff owner and chief executive Sinead Boucher says the name has passed its use-by date. While she was not aware of any external complaints about the word Dominion, it provoked a strong reaction when its continued use came up during redesign debates last year.

“Everybody just went ‘Oh, I hate that, I hate that we still carry that word’.

“That discussion was very much around: Do we really see ourselves as a dominion any more? Is that how we view ourselves as a country? Is that how the capital city would see its place in the world?

“I think we pretty quickly came to the decision – let's move on and make the change. We decided to keep with The Post, because it felt then like an evolution of the paper’s history, rather than a total renaming.”

But what about the 115 years of newspaper history that the Dominion name embodies – does that not matter?

“It does matter, and that's definitely something that we've really discussed and debated. But again, we thought, well, the country hasn't stood still in 115 years, it hasn't even stood still in the last 20 years, since The Dominion Post was formed as a masthead. It's changed so rapidly in so many ways.

“By removing ‘Dominion’, we are not removing every vestige of what the paper stands for, what it's all about, what its place in the world is. We are simply renaming it in a way that we saw as much more appropriate to where we are now as a country, and as a city, and very much about looking forward rather than looking backwards.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Independent researcher Rawiri Taonui says dominionism is “stuck in an old world”.

Is the word dominion offensive to Māori?

Independent researcher and writer, Rawiri Taonui (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Maniapoto), says while the old Dominion newspaper was always a favourite morning read, the idea of dominionism is anachronistic.

New Zealand’s elevation from colony to dominion status could be seen “like a reward for doing a good job in terms of subjugating Māori and delivering lots of wealth of confiscated and stolen Māori land”.

And while the Māori MPs at the time may have embraced the status change in the hope it would improve things for their people, the name still reflected a white vision for Aotearoa, Taonui says.

“Several of the dominions – Canada, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand – were for a long time, up until World War II at least, referred to as ‘The White Dominions’, so that had the same connotation laid over it.”

Canada, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand were sometimes referred to as the White Dominions.

“Dominionism is way back in the past somewhere...It’s stuck in an old world, which is not what we need right now, because we’re changing really, really fast. And we need to be embracing those changes.

“If the newspaper wants to self-reflect, and think that maybe changing its name might be moving more with the times, then that’s probably a good thing to do.”

Historian Vincent O’Malley does not think the word dominion is necessarily offensive in the context of Māori history (but is open to arguments about why it might be). But it’s definitely a historical anachronism.

“New Zealand ceased being called a dominion in the 1940s, so perpetuating the name merely for the sake of it seems a bit pointless really.”

Monique Ford/Stuff New editor Caitlin Cherry has announced The Dominion Post is dropping the word Dominion from its masthead.

Forward-looking or erasing the past?

New Dominion Post editor Caitlin Cherry says it’s time for the word ‘Dominion’ to go, to make way for a bold new paper.

“As an independently owned New Zealand company, we are under no-one’s dominion,” she wrote in an editorial announcing the change.

But a newspaper editor is only a temporary guardian of a city’s first draft of history. Former Dominion Post and Dominion editors have mixed views about the name change.

Tim Pankhurst edited The Dominion Post from 2002-2009. He says The Dominion Post’s name was chosen to preserve the “proud heritage of both papers”.

“The line at the time was ‘Making twice the noise’. We wanted to incorporate the best aspects and the incredible heritage and tradition of both newspapers.”

There were no complaints during his tenure about the use of the word ‘Dominion’ and he doubts the name change will resonate with “the dwindling band of newspaper subscribers”.

Stuff In 2007, on the centenary of Dominion Day, The Dominion Post published an editorial supporting New Zealand becoming a republic. The move prompted then Prime Minister Helen Clark to suggest the paper should rename itself The Republican.

Having an arguably monarchist moniker did not prevent the paper campaigning for New Zealand to become a republic, Pankhurst points out. That prompted then Prime Minister Helen Clark to suggest the paper rename itself “The Republican”.

While the world – and the world of newspapers – has been transformed, Pankhurst does not believe that justifies a name change.

“Obviously, they’ve changed enormously over the years, as our society has. But I think you shouldn’t deny that, you should celebrate it.”

However, the last editor of The Dominion, Richard Long, is not worried that dropping the Dominion name will erase the paper’s history.

“I will still read it,” he says.

After the merger, Long briefly helmed the new Dominion Post and says the blended masthead initially puzzled readers. While he defended it at the time, it’s probably easier to have a single name, he says.

“If we are going to have one name, The Post has the edge. It was started in the 1860s; The Dominion did not come along till 1907.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff The first edition of The Dominion Post, July 8, 2002.

Eric Janssen, who helmed The Dominion Post from 2018-2020, says the name change is great, although the paper could have been renamed The Post-Dominion.

While a lot of tradition is bound up in a newspaper masthead, it’s important to move with the times, he says.

“I think papers and media have to evolve and this is just another step in bringing it into the 21st Century.”

He’s pleased the change should not affect the paper’s Māori name, Te Pūrongo o te Upoko-o-te-Ika, as it’s not a literal translation.

The Dominion Post’s most recent editor, Anna Fifield, applauds the removal of the word ‘Dominion’, but wishes the reform had gone further.

“Losing the ‘Dominion’ is long overdue in this post-colonial world, but if Stuff was really going to be bold, they should have renamed it the Poneke Post – then no-one would have any doubt where the newspaper came from and where it was going.”

Former Dominion Post editor Bernadette Courtney still works for Stuff, and former Dominion editor Karl du Fresne declined to comment.

David White/Stuff Stuff owner and CEO Sinead Boucher says the most important thing is not the name on the paper, but the journalism inside it.

Pankhurst fears the capital’s newspaper is on the way out, and changing its name won’t save it. He’s critical of Stuff’s failure to make digital readers pay, to encourage newspaper subscriptions.

But Boucher says Stuff still has a big, loyal group of print subscribers and the growth of the Stuff website means more people now read the journalism produced by the Wellington newsroom.

The company is committed to newspapers “as long as our advertisers and subscribers see value in it,” she says.

“There is absolutely no discussion about exiting print – in The Post or any of our other key mastheads – in the foreseeable. Because they still have very healthy subscriber and advertiser bases.”

Asked if the company is considering introducing a paywall for digital readers, Boucher says “I would certainly never say never”.

While she expects some negative feedback from Dominion devotees, Boucher says the most important thing is not the name at the top of the newspaper, but what’s inside it.

“I think what will really matter is what’s in the paper, and the journalism it produces, and the part it plays in the life of the city and the country, as a paper of the capital.”