Police confirm identity of body found in Evans Bay

Joseph Nansen's body was pulled from the waters of Evans Bay, Wellington, on May 11.

The body of a man found in Wellington's Evans Bay has been formally identified as 45-year-old Joseph Nansen.

Nansen was found on May 11 near the Evans Bay Marina.

Police believe the last sighting of Nansen was on CCTV footage around Evans Bay at 11pm on May 2.

A man, matching his description was seen alone in the area the body was recovered.

READ MORE:

* Divers continue search at Wellington's Evans Bay for items following discovery of man's body

* Body in the water: Evans Bay victim was gang member Joseph Nansen

* Man's body found in Wellington's Evans Bay



Police are now looking for a backpack he was carrying, describing its recovery as significant to the investigation.

The backpack is dark, or black, and police are asking anyone who may have picked it up, or find it in the area, to call police.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Police divers out in Evans Bay as part of an ongoing search related to the death of Joseph Koki Nansen.

They are also searching for clothing - a light-coloured hoodie, dark leather (or similar) jacket, dark trousers, and dark shoes with white or light-coloured soles, and are asking people to call 105 if they find items matching the above description.

Nansen's death is unexplained, and the investigation is ongoing.