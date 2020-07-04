Slip that was blocking highway north of Wellington cleared

A slip has blocked a lane on SH1 north of Wellington.

Emergency services have cleared a slip which was blocking State Highway 1 north of Wellington.

A police spokeswoman said police received several calls in about 5.30pm Saturday about a slip partially blocking SH1 near Pukerua Bay prior to Te Pari Pari Rd.

The slip was blocking the southbound lane and part of the northbound lane, she said.

Police and contractors were dispatched, and the slip was cleared just before 8pm.

Motorists should expect delays even after the slip is cleared, the New Zealand Transport Agency said.