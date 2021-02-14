Critical injuries after assault outside Te Papa in Wellington

Police were called to Te Papa about 7.15pm following a report of an assault.

A person was critically injured in an assault outside Te Papa in Wellington on Saturday night.

Police were called to the area, on Cable St in the central city, about 7.15pm following an assault report.

One person was initially thought to be seriously injured, but the injuries were upgraded to critical by the time they were taken to hospital.

Police were investigating.

Neither the gender nor age of the victim was immediately available.