One Wellington fire suspicious, helicopters fight another

A Saturday night house fire in Lower Hutt is being treated as arson.

The single-storey house in Pretoria St, Lower Hutt was ablaze when fire crews arrived shortly after 9.55pm.

It was extinguished about 10.45pm.

Police on Sunday confirmed the fire was being treated as a suspected arson.

It came during a busy night for Fire and Emergency, which was called to two other fires in Wellington.

Crews were called to a scrub fire on a hillside at Makara Beach at 9.24pm.

The fire covered an area of about 30 by 100 metres by 10pm in a place only accessible by walking track or four-wheel drive.

Crews were working to contain the fire on Saturday night and were sending helicopters to fight the blaze on Sunday morning.

Another fire at a block of flats was reported on Robert St, Tawa, at 10.25pm.

It was extinguished just before 11pm with crews working to make sure it was completely out.