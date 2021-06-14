CCTV appeal after derelict house goes up in flames in Wellington

Two houses, one thought to be occupied by squatters, were destroyed in Hanson St, Newtown, Wellington, late on Sunday night.

A derelict house subject of multiple complaints before burning down in suspicious circumstances remains under police guard and will continue to be examined by specialist investigators.

On Monday evening a police spokeswoman said officers were appealing for CCTV footage from anybody who may have been in the Newtown area at the time of the blaze, which left one person in hospital with moderate injuries.

Crews were first called to the Hanson St fire about 11.30pm Sunday.

While the fire is believed to have started in the derelict house, a neighbouring property was also destroyed by the blaze. Two other nearby houses were also damaged.

Joey Landrigan/Supplied A large house fire in Wellington destroyed two properties and damaged two others.

Police are treating the fire as suspicious, and investigators are continuing to examine the scene to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Wellington City Council’s acting chief operating officer James Roberts said a council public health officer was scheduled to visit the derelict property on Monday afternoon, before it burnt down, in response to ongoing complaints about rubbish and squatters there.

“Council public health, building compliance and community services staff had been working with police and other agencies, and the property owner, to try to reduce the risk presented by the property.”

Bill Guthrie, of Guthrie Property Investments, owned the property next to the derelict one since the early 1980s and was upset that his property was also now destroyed.

Two houses in Newtown were destroyed by fire overnight.

Guthrie described the derelict property as high-risk. He first raised concerns with the council about it a decade ago.

He believed the property was abandoned, and had squatters living in it.

About eight or nine years ago, Guthrie said he got his builder to board up the derelict house, so people could not get in. He had previously left notes in the mailbox, asking the owner if he could buy the house.

Four tenants had been living at Guthrie’s property, which was being managed by property manager Matt Donnelly. Donnelly said he approached the council last month with concerns about the derelict house.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The scene on Monday in Hanson St after firefighters spent much of Sunday battling the blaze.

Dylan McIntosh lives next to the derelict house and said he heard screaming and popping sounds outside about 11.30pm.

McIntosh went outside and heard a woman screaming “help me, help me”. Within 15 minutes the house was engulfed in “massive flames”.

Brendon Wood, of Fire and Emergency, confirmed that the fire spread from the derelict property to a neighbouring house when crews arrived. The fire “rapidly escalated” but firefighters brought the blaze under control about 1am Monday.

Thirteen fire engines were involved in extinguishing the fire, with units being called in from Porirua and Hutt Valley. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, but were treated at the scene and continued to fight the fire.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Investigators are treating the fire as suspicious.

Both Fire and Emergency and Wellington Regional Public Health confirmed asbestos was present in the roof of one of the two destroyed houses.

Council spokesman Richard MacLean said public health staff inspected the scene on Monday, as well as neighbouring properties, to determine asbestos contamination risk.

Initial findings were the risk was low given overnight rainfall, and the large amount of water used to fight the fire and dampen the scene.

MacLean said three families and a dog were housed in a central city hotel overnight after being evacuated from their homes as a result of the fire. Those evacuees had since been able to re-enter their homes.